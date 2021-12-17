“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, December 17, 2021.

Rainy weekend weather ahead

Temperatures will start to drop again following Thursday's spring-like weather.

Today will be partly sunny with a high around 54.

There's an 80% chance of rain tonight, but showers won't likely hit Lancaster County until overnight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There's an 80% chance of rain on Saturday, with showers expected mainly before 1 p.m. A high temperature of around 49 is predicted.

Sunday is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Several local schools respond to threatening TikTok

A threatening TikTok trend is concerning multiple local schools and many more across the nation.

The threat is extremely broad and vague in nature, according to school officials.

As of Thursday, four Lancaster County school districts responded to a threat directed at one or more of their schools.

What happened in the Conestoga Valley school board election?

The Conestoga Valley school board is still searching for applicants to fill two vacancies.

One of those vacancies was never listed on the elections ballot due to a "miscommunication," school officials said.

St. Matthews Lutheran Church polling place The polls are open in Manheim Township’s 11th precinct at St. Matthews Lutheran Church.

The deadline for Conestoga Valley residents to apply for the two school board vacancies is Dec. 23. After that, a special meeting is expected to be held to interview the applicants and vote to select the new board members.

Last night in sports

Here's a look at LNP | LancasterOnline's most recent sports coverage from last night:

Lampeter-Strasburg beats Manheim Central, 70-47.

Lancaster Catholic outwrestles Columbia, 43-24.

Here's a roundup of all the girls L-L League games played yesterday.

Helpful tips for taking care of your poinsettias

Millions of poinsettias are sold throughout the U.S. every year.

From 'Christmas mouse' to "Green Envy," and many others, take a look through some of the different varieties there are locally and around the nation.

Plus, you'll even find some tips on maintaining the plant well after the holidays.

A look back through the archives

Temperatures in the 60s during the month of December aren't a common occurrence in Lancaster County.

Fifty years ago, on December 17, 1971, this photo of a famer plowing his land was published on the front page of the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal.

According to the weather report, Thursday, December 16, 1971, recorded temperatures of 65 in Lancaster city and 60 in Ephrata.

The extreme highest temperature recorded in December in Lancaster County was 78 degrees, on December 5, 2001, according t Millersville University's Weather Information Center.

This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown (pictured at right) from 100 years ago and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

