Partly sunny and warm

Today is forecast to be the warmest day this week, with a high around 64 expected this afternoon.

There will be a light wind around 6 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

An unseasonably mild stretch of weather is in store, thanks to increasing southerly flow ahead of an approaching cold front. Temps are expected to approach record highs Thursday. Here are the tonight's lows, and expected highs on Thursday along with departures from normal. #CTPwx pic.twitter.com/v6CGiWv8fp — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 16, 2021

A 20% chance of rain is likely later tonight, mostly after 11 p.m., NWS said.

Beginning tomorrow, temperatures will start to drop back down into the 50s and below.

Helping out in Kentucky

At least three Lancaster County organizations are doing what they can to help in the aftermath of Kentucky, where dozens of tornadoes caused historic, widespread damage on Friday.

Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President Joe Biden is headed to Kentucky to survey damage and offer federal support for the victims of the devastating tornadoes that killed dozens and left thousands more in the region without heat, water or electricity. More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

At least 88 people were reported dead from the devastation as of Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Local organizations, like Blessings of Hope and Mennonite Disaster Service, are providing relief relief for people affected by the storm damage. The storms also affected areas in Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

SDOL assistant superintendent dies from cancer

Carol Powell, the assistant superintendent for the School District of Lancaster, died Tuesday night after a yearlong battle with cancer.

She was 56.

In Powell’s memory, the Lancaster Education Foundation plans to create a scholarship for aspiring educators graduating from McCaskey High School.

Sports dispatch

In wresting: Manheim Township beat Solanco 41-30 on Wednesday in Quarryville.

Take a look at photos from the match below.

In girls basketball: Here's the roundup for games played on Dec. 15.

Watch this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable.

Looking ahead to the weekend

Music is plentiful this weekend in Lancaster County.

From bands like Cosmic Guilty, a 10-piece Americana band from Philadelphia, to Big Boy Brass, shows are scattered across the county this weekend.

But there's plenty to do outside of the concerts, too.

Blast from the past

Take a look at this full-page advertisement from the December 16, 1971, Lancaster New Era.

This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown (pictured at right) from 100 years ago and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

