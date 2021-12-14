“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Mild weather on tap today for Lancaster County
Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 53.
Temps will drop down around 30 later tonight, with a light wind, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The forecast for the rest of the week looks similar. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, with a high near 50.
'I really believe teaching is a work of art': Meet Pennsylvania's Teacher of the Year
Pequea Elementary School teacher Elizabeth Raff, 31, was named the 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.
The award "recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania's school-aged children," according to the state's Department of Education.
“I really believe teaching is a work of art,” Raff said. “And for me, that is, how do I bring creativity in the classroom so that other kids are inspired to be creative as well? So those are some of those little pockets that I try to strive for.”
Lancaster Twp. supervisors approve zoning for new prison site
Lancaster Township's Board of Supervisors on Monday approved zoning changes for the 84-acres of land set to be the site of the new Lancaster County Prison.
The legislation rezones the land from residential to industrial, clearing a major hurdle for county officials' plan.
The zoning change fulfils the last remaining condition of a $3-million sale of a 78-acre Lancaster Township property owned by the Kreider family that is surrounded on three sides by the Conestoga River.
Checkin' the court
Following tip-off tournaments over the weekend, Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball kicked off its regular-season schedule.
Despite the fact they were non-league games, they weren't lacking any action.
Twin Valley girls stunned Manheim Central in a buzzer-beater and Manheim Township boys picked up its first win of the season against Central York, thanks to a slew of 3-pointers.
Want breakfast with Santa? Of course you do.
Santa and Mrs. Clause will be around Lancaster County this holiday season, making stops in some local restaurants to enjoy breakfast.
These kid-friendly events offer the chance to have the first meal of the day with the man in red.
A look at holiday's past
In 1937, the newspaper reminded readers of ancient holiday superstitions, such as the careless act of taking fire outside the home on Christmas day.
This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown (pictured at right) from 100 years ago and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.
