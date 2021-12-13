“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Mild forecast this week
It's going to feel like anything but December in Lancaster County this week.
The high temperatures will mostly stay in the 50s, but a high of 61 is predicted on Thursday, according to National Weather Service in State College.
There's a slight chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
Santa in the City event gives chance to meet Santa
On Friday night in downtown Lancaster city, Santa Claus arrived not by sleigh or down a chimney.
No, the man in red arrived on a firetruck, flanked on either side by Lancaster city police officers. The furrowed brows of fellow drivers softened watching The Jolly One hop off the truck and into the Lancaster City Visitor Center, where he would be receiving kids and handing out candy canes.
Santa arrives on firetruck for Santa in the City event in Lancaster City [photo]
Santa Claus visited children in Lancaster City for the first day of this year's Santa in the City event on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Santa will greeted children in Penn Square, then made his way through neighborhoods in the northeast and southeast sections of the city. Santa's trip ended at Jack Williams at 300 N. Queen St.
Santa in the City also took place on Saturday and Sunday, and will once again take place on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.
Fire intentionally set at Lancaster Visitor Center
The historic Lancaster City Visitor’s Center was damaged early Sunday morning after a fire was intentionally set outside, according to city police.
The fire was discovered spreading outside the Visitor’s Center at Penn Square at 3:02 a.m., police said in a news release.
COVID-19 surge prompts hospitals to divert patients
Faced with chronic bed shortages and rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, Lancaster County hospitals over the past three months have increasingly resorted to diverting patients, LNP | LancasterOnline has learned.
The county was on the verge of setting a pandemic record for COVID-19 patient hospitalizations after the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 173 patients in area hospitals Thursday, just shy of the 178 reported on Dec. 10, 2020.
Johnny Weir competes on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
Quarryville native and broadcaster Johnny Weir is one of three celebrities who competed to raise money for charity on an episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" that aired Sunday night, Dec. 12, on ABC.
On the prime-time episode, the former Olympian played the celebrity version of the popular, puzzle-solving TV game show for the chance to win up to $1 million for Special Olympics.
Fifth annual Rails & Ales
The fifth annual Rails & Ales event at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania will return in April 2022.
The event will feature several local breweries, like Bespoke Brewing, Lancaster Brewing Company and Spring House Brewing Company. It will also feature Avondale beer brand Be Here Brewing Company.
- Lancaster city man repeatedly raped, abused child: police
- Dive team searches for missing woman at Octoraro Lake
- Lancaster County's Sen. Scott Martin officially joins Pa. race for governor
- Man charged after DUI crash that seriously injured 2, killed horse in Paradise Township: police
- 1 wedding dress, 3 generations of brides
- Bulldogs stolen from kennel; burglar rummages through UPS store: Lancaster County police log, Dec. 13, 2021