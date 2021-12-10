“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Note to subscribers: Due to a mechanical issue with the press at Susquehanna Printing, delivery of today's LNP is delayed.
Click here for our e-edition of the paper.
Hazardous weather expected this weekend in Lancaster County
Strong winds, thunderstorms and near-record high temperatures are expected this weekend in Lancaster County.
The National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather outlook for the county to begin on Saturday.
Heavy winds that could reach peak gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible, NWS said in the outlook.
Active weather on Saturday in Central PA:☔️On and off showers throughout the day🌡️Near-record high temperatures (in the 60s)🌬️Very breezy with gusts of 40+ mph⛈️Cold front moves through Saturday PM with a few storms & locally-damaging wind gusts possible in SE PA#PAwx pic.twitter.com/wdsOM6DzHR— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 10, 2021
Saturday's high around 67 will be among the warmest highs so far this month. Temps will drop back down into the high 40s on Sunday.
Click here to read more about what's expected this weekend in Lancaster County.
Rumors of threat cause Solanco High School to go remote
Rumors on social media about a threat to Solanco High School caused the school district to announce an impromptu remote learning day today.
In a news release posted on Thursday night, superintendent Dr. Brian Bliss said that "there has been no threat of violence," but added that the school follows a detailed protocol when rumors or statements are made.
The remote learning day is only for Solanco High School students.
Click here to read the full story.
COVID-19 hospitalizations may soon set pandemic record in Lancaster County
More than 1,300 have died from COVID-19 in Lancaster County since the pandemic started.
Now, the county is on the verge of setting a record for hospitalizations, nearing the record that was set on Dec. 10, 2020, new data shows.
There are currently 173 patients in area hospitals. The record, set a year ago to date, had 178 patients reported.
Click here to read the full story.
Trip back in time to the Village nightclub
Yesterday's story about The Village nightclub going up for sale was the top-read story on LancasterOnline on Thursday.
The nightclub's 68-year history caused nostalgia for many readers.
Take a look back in time at these seven moments from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.
Looking to give back this holiday season?
It's always a great time of year to give back, but the holidays tend to be a more focused season.
For those looking to give their time, aid or resources to charitable organizations this winter, LNP | LancasterOnline compiled a list of 11 ways to help.
From food drives to gift-wrapping to a holiday bonfire.
Holiday countdown
This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown (pictured at right) from 100 years ago and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.
Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:
- The Village for sale in Lancaster, $1.95M asked for the downtown nightclub; 'We want to retire,' co-owner says
- The nightmarish traffic generated by Chick-fil-A in Manheim Township should serve as a cautionary tale [editorial]
- Warwick school board write-in candidate certified as election winner, successfully unseating GOP-endorsed board president