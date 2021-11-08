“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Temps in the 60s, air quality alert issued for Lancaster County

Today will be clear and sunny with a high near 65.

It's the start of a "really fantastic" week, according to Charles Ross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Sunny, warm and dry weather will continue at least into the early part of the week. pic.twitter.com/G1Je7U0P1P — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 8, 2021

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s all week, peaking around 66 on Tuesday.

An air quality alert was also issued for Lancaster on Monday, warning of high air pollution concentrations.

Relic on the river: 109-year-old boat will soon tour the Susquehanna

Adolphus Busch, the co-founder of Anheuser-Busch, bought an electric boat as a pleasure craft in 1912.

The boat was fully electric and was used for years to cruise at the Busch's summer estate on Otsego Lake, near Cooperstown, New York.

109-years later, that same boat is now in Lancaster County, and will soon be giving tours on the Susquehanna River, after being purchased by the Susquehanna National Heritage Area.

Will it last? An analysis of Lancaster GOP's big wins across the county

Republicans in Lancaster County celebrated last week's sweep of victories in the county's municipal election.

Aside from Lancaster city, which is heavily democratic, Republicans won nearly every contested school board, township and borough race.

LNP|LancasterOnline's Carter Walker dives into the wins and losses and what it means moving forward.

Could Lancaster County's fall turkey hunt be on the way out?

Lancaster County hunters have been becoming more unsuccessful in fall turkey hunts over the past few years, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Since a fall turkey hunt was introduced in 2017, the success rate of hunters in WMU 5B has gradually fallen. In 2020, a record 1,744 hunters hunted WMU 5B, bagging 65 turkeys for only a 4% success rate.

Because of those declines, the Game Commission could possibly recommend closing the fall season.

'Grandma Hockey'

Eileen Grumbine didn't want to do farm chores after school, so she started doing as much as she could in sports, plays, "anything so I wouldn't have to go home and get that pitchfork," she said.

Now, she's earned the moniker "Grandma Hockey" after her athletic endeavors (and attempts to evade chores) turned into a family tradition that's still going strong 50 years later.

Three Generations Eileen Grumbine (she is the one closest in the photo) - grandmother of Grace Gerner, is shown battling for the ball for Conestoga Valley again…

Annual alpaca open house in Mount Joy

Take a look through photos from the Eastland Alpacas annual open house, held on Saturday in Mount Joy.

