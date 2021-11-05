“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, November 5, 2021.

Dry, chilly weekend on deck for Lancaster County

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 52.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to stay in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Temps will fall to a low around 28 tonight.

Expect similar temperatures, highs today and lows tonight, as we experienced yesterday and early this morning. pic.twitter.com/ojeEsvRJ8B — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 5, 2021

No rain is expected over the weekend.

Click here to see the full seven-day forecast.

Police charge man for Thursday morning shooting

A Lancaster city man was charged for shooting another man multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Daijour Lamark Stennett, 30, of the 700 block of West Vine Street, pulled a handgun on a 32-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, and shot him multiple times, police said.

An officer was driving by the area at the time of the shooting and witnessed Stennett fire the gun, police said.

Click here to read the full story.

City man still missing

As of Friday morning, police are still searching for Luis A. Morales, a 49-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 28.

Morales' family said he is nonverbal and has autism.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3301.

Click here for more information.

Manheim Township man competes in World Series of Poker main event this weekend

Tyler Lambert loves the game of poker. And after 19 years of playing the game, he's pretty good, too.

The 27-year-old from Manheim Township secured a free seat at the World Series of Poker main event after beating out nearly 1,000 other people in an online poker tournament in late August.

Buy-in for the tournament is $10,000, with a prize poll in the millions. The winner of this year's tournament, which begins this weekend, will leave Las Vegas $8 million richer.

Lambert's goal is to be that person.

Click here to read the full story.

Football Friday

Catch up on all the playoff games happening in the L-L League tonight.

Click here for school standings, stats and schedules.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart gives an inside look at some matchups to watch tonight in his daily L-L League football facts.

Also heading into the playoffs are five L-L League officiating crews, deployed for the first weekend of District 3 playoffs.

Click here for all that and more.

Write-in votes could sway some school board elections

There were 52,308 write-in votes cast in Tuesday's municipal election. Those ballots could flip four school board races in the county.

city Election 2021 Jevin Zimmerman fills out his ballot at Brightside Opportunities Center Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Zimmerman was the only voter in the poling plac…

According to the county Board of Elections Chief Clerk Christa Miller, approximately half of the write-in votes received by the county are for school board director spots.

Write-in candidates in Warwick School District have the greatest chance at changing the outcome of their election, Miller said.

Click here for the other school districts that could be impacted.

Looking for things to do this weekend?

Today is First Friday in Lancaster city.

From movies to music to art and history, there's a lot going on downtown to night.

Click here for a list of events happening for First Friday.

Other events are happening around the county this weekend, too.

A Rafiki African Festival will be held at The Cultured Professional Network in Lancaster, there will be a Pumpkin Madness Fest, complete with pumpkin drops and fireworks, and an alpaca open house.

Click here for a list of everything happening in Lancaster County this weekend.

Here's what else people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- PPL residential rates to soar 26%, nearly matching 10-year high

- Longtime operators, customers ponder future without Bright's Restaurant; 'It's going to be different'

- Mick's All American Pub breaks into the Lebanon County market with new restaurant in North Cornwall Commons