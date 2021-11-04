“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Chilly November air

Today will be mostly clear, with clouds rolling in throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach a high around 50, dropping down to a low of 28 tonight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A chilly day and night are on tap for central PA. Skies should average partly sunny today with the most clouds to the northwest and less to the southeast. pic.twitter.com/GxhkA1dsO2 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 4, 2021

Temps will start to increase tomorrow, with a high of 52. Monday is expected to be in the 60s again, with temperatures predicted to rise throughout next week.

Click here to see the full seven-day forecast.

First children receive COVID-19 vaccine in Lancaster County

The first pediatric COVID-19 shots were administered in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared an emergency authorization.

The emergency authorization cleared the way for children 5 to 11 years old. In Lancaster County, according to a 2019 state estimate, approximately 50,000 children are in that age range.

Ten Lancaster County children were the first to be administered the vaccines.

Click here to read the full story.

Mask mandates, critical race theory: Here's what drove voters to the polls on Tuesday

Tuesday's voter turnout was a record for an off-year election following a presidential election, according to Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, a Republican.

He added that nearly 32% of registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, up nearly 12% from other odd-year elections.

Issues like mask mandates and critical race theory drove voters to the polls, county political leaders said.

Click here to read the full story.

Click here for 2021 Lancaster County election results.

Comets' new coach

Penn Manor's new boys lacrosse coach is familiar with the Comets.

Connor Rowe, 28, a Penn Manor alum and former scoring all-star for the lacrosse team, was approved to take over the helm last month.

He'll be taking over for Zach Charles, who was also a Penn Manor alum.

Click here to read more about Rowe's goals as he steps into his new role.

City garden honors those lost to AIDS, needs help with planting, clean up

Tucked between Lemon and James streets and Mulbuerry and Water streets, red flowers are seen blooming.

Red lilies, red roses, red peonies and more give color to the Betty Finney AIDS Memorial Garden, representing the red ribbon and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Volunteers are needed for help over the weekend, doing planting and clean up work.

Click here to read the full story or to learn more about volunteering.

