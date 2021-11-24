Early Edition
Quiet forecast

A quiet forecast is in store for Lancaster County through Thanksgiving and into the weekend.

Sunny to partly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday and into Thursday. Rain is likely into Thursday night, but skies partly to mostly sunny skies will follow for the rest of the weekend.

The high will peak at 55 degrees on Thursday before dipping to the mid 40s all weekend.

National Christmas Center reopens

When the National Christmas Center officially reopens Friday at Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, attendees might feel like they’re stepping into a time machine.

They’ll stand before nearly life-sized replicas of Columbia storefronts from the mid-20th century, including Woolworth’s and Watt & Shand. Inside those storefronts is a treasure trove of vintage toys, dolls, decorations, cash registers and model train sets that will evoke memories from holidays past.

Parents fear the effects if 2 E-town elementary schools close

If the Elizabethtown Area School District moves forward with its recommendation to close two of its elementary schools, some residents say the culture change would be irreversible.

“There’s a lot of fear that we’re going to lose that, and we can’t get that back,” Kristy Moore, a school district parent, told the school board during a public hearing this week on whether to close Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools.

This week's Lancaster Watchdog

Tucker Dona wants to fix the problems that led Lancaster city to condemn nearly an entire block of row homes on North Plum Street in 2019.

His property at 527 N. Plum St. was among eight that were condemned after engineers found subsoil problems causing foundations to shift under three of the homes.

Defense wins championships

Reporter Jeff Reinhart talks about the importance of defense in the upcoming D3-4A title game, pitting Lampeter-Strasburg against Bishop McDevitt, in today's 3 L-L League football facts.

Things to do this weekend

If you're looking for something to do this weekend after Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping, look no further than reporter Mickayla Miller's list of 7 events in Lancaster County happening this weekend.

La Piazza Restaurant & Sports Bar permanently closes

Closed since the mid-October death of one of its owners, La Piazza Restaurant & Sports Bar of Lititz won’t be reopening.

The restaurant announced the closure on its Facebook page, an update which follows the Oct. 12 death of Giuseppe Gambino, who owned the 800 Lititz Pike restaurant with his brother Francesco.

Ready to cook?

Maybe it's your first year hosting Thanksgiving, or maybe you just need a little inspiration before cooking up a feast for the holiday.

Meals for those in need

Here are some churches in Lancaster County that are offering free meals on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25.

Going shopping?

We have compiled a list of major retailers' store hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Of all the stores we looked at, only two are open on Thanksgiving.

