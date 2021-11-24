Lampeter-Strasburg's Giovanni Malatesta (14) intercepts a pass intended for Kennard-Dale's Andrew Amrhein (28) during first half action of a District 3 4A football semifinal game at Lampeter-Strasburg High School Friday Nov. 19, 2021.
Quiet forecast
A quiet forecast is in store for Lancaster County through Thanksgiving and into the weekend.
Sunny to partly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday and into Thursday. Rain is likely into Thursday night, but skies partly to mostly sunny skies will follow for the rest of the weekend.
The high will peak at 55 degrees on Thursday before dipping to the mid 40s all weekend.
National Christmas Center reopens
When the National Christmas Center officially reopens Friday at Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, attendees might feel like they’re stepping into a time machine.
They’ll stand before nearly life-sized replicas of Columbia storefronts from the mid-20th century, including Woolworth’s and Watt & Shand. Inside those storefronts is a treasure trove of vintage toys, dolls, decorations, cash registers and model train sets that will evoke memories from holidays past.
The National Christmas Center, started by Jim Morrison in Paradise, is having its grand re-opening on Nov. 26. and is housed in Dauphin County until it will move to a permanent location at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown on Monday, Nov., 22, 2021. Pictured are Gurley Christmas candles that were sold in Woolworth's and Ben Franklin's and are new to the collection.
Stone Gable Estate welcomes visitors to National Christmas Center in Elizabethtown [photos]
Stone Gables Estate will welcome visitors to their grand re-opening of the National Christmas Center located at 3950 East Harrisburg Pike, Middletown. From there, you can drive to their location where they will host The Christmas Village at Brittany’s Hope off Route 230 at 1160 N. Market Street, Elizabethtown. At the village they will have a ChristKindl market around Lake Liberty at the Star Barn where small houses and the remaining five barns on the property are decorated for the holidays. There will be a three mile long drive-thru Christmas display which features 600,000 LED lights, firepits, s'mores, hot chocolate, Bavarian nuts, arts and crafts and tours of the many buildings. For more info visit: https://stonegablesestate.com/event-calendar/ or 717.902.9791.
Parents fear the effects if 2 E-town elementary schools close
If the Elizabethtown Area School District moves forward with its recommendation to close two of its elementary schools, some residents say the culture change would be irreversible.
“There’s a lot of fear that we’re going to lose that, and we can’t get that back,” Kristy Moore, a school district parent, told the school board during a public hearing this week on whether to close Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools.
