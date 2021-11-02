“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Freeze warning issued for Lancaster
A freeze warning was issued for Lancaster County, beginning at midnight and lasting until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected," the National Weather Service said in the warning.
A cool day is in store for central PA, and many locations will see their first freeze of the season tonight. (Locations to the north and west of the Freeze Warning have already seen their growing season end.) #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/f38MKGy07Y— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 2, 2021
Today will be cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, dropping to a low around 32 tonight.
It's Election Day. Get out and vote!
Today is Election Day across the country, with voters casting their ballots in municipal elections to decide who will represent them in local offices, school boards and county row offices.
Need a refresher on who's running for what in Lancaster County? LNP | LancasterOnline has you covered.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. (As long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.)
If you're a first-time voter or voting at a new precinct for the first time, you'll need to bring an approved form of photo ID.
From fact-checks about partisan claims in the Manheim Township commissioners race to understanding who the Republicans and third party candidate are who are challenging Democrats' dominance of Lancaster city council, you can find everything you need to know on LancasterOnline.
We'll be updating our site and stories throughout the day, with reporters scouring the county at polling places to talk to people about how and why they voted.
2 Lancaster police officers were fired for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. According to the FBI, that's against federal law
Last month, two Lancaster city police officers were fired for submitting falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards.
The FBI issued a warning earlier this year, telling people not to fake or make their own vaccine cards.
The playoff picture (for real)
In yesterday's "Early Edition," we took a look at the possible playoff picture for 12 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams who are in the post-season.
Today, we have the real thing.
Four teams received first-round byes.
River town gets new art gallery this weekend
MH Art Gallery & Studio is opening on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The gallery is the love child of Marietta Art Alive, a group of artists who live around Marietta.
Award-winning artist Marita Hines, best known for her plein air work, will be showing her art on the gallery's opening night. "Plein air" typically means paintings worked on and finished outdoors.
