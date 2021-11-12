“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, November 12, 2021.
Wet, windy start to the weekend
Today will be wet and windy, with a high around 63.
Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected this morning before noon, according to the National Weather Service in State College. There's an 80% chance of rain.
Today will be the last warm day for a while so go out an enjoy it!The weekend into next week will be cold, with NW PA seeing some snow showers. ❄ Other places in Central PA may see some flurries this weekend! 🥶👀 #PAwx 11/12/21 pic.twitter.com/RvyUZ8QVni— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 12, 2021
Wind gusts will stay around 7 to 14 mph, but could reach as high as 25 mph, NWS said.
Temperatures will begin to drop back into the low-50s beginning tomorrow.
Off again on again
When 11 Lancaster County school districts learned that the Commonwealth Court voided August's order requiring everyone inside the school to wear a mask, they reverted to mask-optional policies.
That lasted one day.
On Wednesday, the state appealed the lower court's ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which according to the state, revives the order.
2 crashes, 3 deaths at same spot on Route 30 on Tuesday
Three people died after two separate crashes at the same intersection on Route 30 on Tuesday.
Both were within an eight-hour span.
PennDOT data shows that from 2001 to 2020, there were 194 reported crashes in the area of the interchange.
'I learned the power of perseverance'
From Warwick to Richmond to Messiah, third--generation field hockey player Kate Dickow has had quite the journey to get to where she is at today.
Dickow is one of seven Lancaster-Lebanon League alums playing for Messiah University field hockey, now set to compete in the NCAA Division III tournament quarterfinals this weekend.
Prior to Messiah, she was a Division I runner at the University of Richmond and earned top rookie honors.
Local man has only recording of 1972 concert of Emerson, Lake & Palmer at F&M
Andrew Caldwell jokingly said he was a "16-year-old degenerate," for his idea to record Emerson, Lake & Palmer -- an English prog rock band -- when they performed at Franklin & Marshall College in 1972.
The audio-recording, recorded on a "regular cassette deck from J.C Penney, a plastic directional mic from my seat halfway back on the floor" is the only recording of the show in existence.
Caldwell hasn't seen the band play since, but was contemplating seeing them on Tuesday, playing at Tellus360.
Here's 8 things to do in Lancaster County this weekend
From Christmas shows to book releases to parody band concerts, there's a good variety of things happening in Lancaster County this weekend.
