Early Edition
TY LOHR | Digital Staff

“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, November 10, 2021. 

Calm, sunny weather ahead

Today will be sunny with a high near 64. 

Temperatures will slowly begin to drop heading into the weekend. 

Rain is expected in the forecast beginning Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Click here for the full seven-day forecast. 

Columbia borough council VP has car vandalized

When Columbia councilmember Sharon Lintner went to scrape frost from her car on Saturday morning, she found something she wasn't expecting. 

Sharon Lintner car 11092021

Columbia council Vice President Sharon Lintner's car was vandalized overnight Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, to Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Lintner said she believes she was targeted because of her position.

 

Someone had splattered red paint on the passenger side of her vehicle, in a "pattern that looks like blood," she said.

“As council vice president, I just feel it was a targeted attack on me as an elected official,” Lintner said. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Commissioners set to approve inmate transport plan amid staff shortages at prison

Lancaster County Prison is currently down 94 officers, according to Warden Cheryl Steberger. 

Lancaster County Prison
Buy Now

Residents neighboring the Lancaster County Prison, which has been a fixture for decades on East King Street in Lancaster, have mixed views on its effect on the area. 

In light of the staffing issues, the Lancaster County Commissioners are expected to approve a plan that would let the prison use local constables to provide prisoner transport to places like the hospital. 

The warden appreciates the plan, but said she's not sure how impactful it will be until the prison get back to full staff. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Donegal boys soccer team ends season at state tournament

The Donegal Indians lost to Bishop Shanahan 2-0 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament. 

it was Donegal's first time making an appearance in the state championship. 

“Nobody at the beginning of the year thought Donegal would be in states,” Indians coach Andy Wagner said.

Click here to read the full story. 

Donegal vs. Bishop Shanahan - PIAA Class 3A boys soccer first round playoff [photos]

+11 
+11 
Donegal vs. Bishop Shanahan - PIAA 3A boys soccer playoffs
+11 
+11 
Donegal vs. Bishop Shanahan - PIAA 3A boys soccer playoffs
+11 
+11 
Donegal vs. Bishop Shanahan - PIAA 3A boys soccer playoffs
+11 
+11 
Donegal vs. Bishop Shanahan - PIAA 3A boys soccer playoffs
+11 
+11 
Donegal vs. Bishop Shanahan - PIAA 3A boys soccer playoffs

Making pie for the holiday? Try out this pie dough recipe

LNP | LancasterOnline food writer Kim O'Donnel says that making a homemade pie dough is easier than you think. 

If you're looking for a homemade pie dough recipe, look no further. 

Check out this step-by-step guide in making your own pie crust. 

A look at the weather and fall foliage around the county

It's been a beautiful week in Lancaster County. 

Check out some fall scenes from the past week, from birds to foliage. 

Sunny weather is expected this week along with colorful leaves [photos]

+21 
+21 
Leaf Day 1.jpg
+21 
+21 
Leaf Day 2.jpg
+21 
+21 
Leaf Day 3.jpg
+21 
+21 
Leaf Day 4.jpg
+21 
+21 
Leaf Day 5.jpg

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline: 

- Child missing in Lancaster Township found safe: police [update]

- Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lancaster city Saturday: police

- Individual matchups to watch in next round of District 3 playoffs: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 10