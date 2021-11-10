Commissioners set to approve inmate transport plan amid staff shortages at prison
Lancaster County Prison is currently down 94 officers, according to Warden Cheryl Steberger.
In light of the staffing issues, the Lancaster County Commissioners are expected to approve a plan that would let the prison use local constables to provide prisoner transport to places like the hospital.
The warden appreciates the plan, but said she's not sure how impactful it will be until the prison get back to full staff.
Donegal's Josh Leidich (4) kicks the ball down field as Bishop Shanahan's Joe Catello (36) defends during first half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal's Joseph Turbedsky (22) battles Bishop Shanahan's Adam Shirker (9) for the ball during first half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal's Tye White (3) changes directions against Bishop Shanahan during first half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal's Rowan Willing (7) chases the ball down against Bishop Shanahan during second half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal's Tye White (3) kicks the ball past Bishop Shanahan's Zander Domsohn (5) during section half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal's Andrew Myers (5) gets the header over Bishop Shanahan's Zane Domsohn (10) during second half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal goalkeeper Neville Ncube (00) dives for the ball as it goes wide against Bishop Shanahan during second half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal's Joseph Turbedsky (22) takes a shot on goal as Bishop Shanahan's Evan Cunningham (4) defends during first half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal's LD Hanes (23) gets control of the ball against Bishop Shanahan during first half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal's Joseph Turbedsky (22) and Bishop Shanahan's Evan Cunningham (4) collide after a header during first half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal's Marcel Tura (32) goes up for the ball against Bishop Shanahan during first half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.
Donegal’s Silas Mumper (8) chases down the ball against Bishop Shanahan during second half action of a PIAA 3A first round boys soccer playoff game at Bishop Shanhan High School in Downingtown Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.