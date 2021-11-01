“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Cool week ahead, possible snow on Friday?
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 57.
Temperatures will drop into the low 40s overnight this week, with a low of 32 predicted on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Rain and possible snow are in the forecast this week.
A freeze watch has been issued for Lancaster County beginning on Wednesday.
Click here to read more about this week's cooler temperatures and what to expect.
ICYMI: LNP | LancasterOnline's special report
Our biggest story published over the weekend has been in the works for more than a year.
In 2020, a group of the nation's most notorious white nationalists met at a historic Lancaster Township barn, announcing the creation of the National Justice Party.
A Holocaust denier and pro-Russian blogger who moved to Lancaster in 2018 owns the barn.
LNP | LancasterOnline's Carter Walker reported on the story.
Click here for what happened in the meeting a year ago.
Click here for closer look at Charles Bausman, the man who owned the barn.
Click here to read how LNP | LancasterOnline confirmed the barn and reported the story.
Click here for the full coverage of the story.
Man dies in East Earl Township crash Sunday
The Lancaster County Coroner confirmed that one man died after a crash in East Earl Township on Sunday.
The crash happened around 10:28 a.m. in the 4200 block of Division Highway (Route 322).
As of Monday morning, the man's identity hasn't been released.
Click here to read the full story.
The playoff picture (maybe)
It was a rainy Friday night for football fans, as demonstrated by the photo above, from Manheim Township's game at Wilson.
Twelve Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams qualified for the District 3 playoffs, set to begin next weekend.
The full brackets, including dates and times, are expected to be announced today by the D3 committee.
But, ahead of the official release, here's a look at where L-L teams could match-up in the first round of the playoffs.
And yes, there's still makeup games of football to be played.
Click here for an update in reporter Jeff Reinhart's 3 daily football facts.
Historic Lancaster County farmland sells for more than $7M
For the first time in 250 years, Elizabeth Farms, in Elizabeth Township, won't be owned by the Coleman family.
More than 340 acres of the land will soon be under new membership.
The land was auctioned off in three different parcels. The biggest parcel (190.5 acres) sold to a Litiz-area farmer for $3.42 million.
Click here to read the full story.
A look back at Lancaster 100 years ago
It was a Monday on November 1, 1921.
The front page of the Lancaster Examiner and The Daily New Era reminded readers to vote on Tuesday and printed a three-column wide political cartoon for the occasion.
The temperature was recorded at a high of 82 at 1 p.m. and rain was in the forecast for Tuesday.
The Gunzenhauser baker on North Prince and Clay streets was robbed over the weekend. The thieves made off with $1,700 in cash and $1,300 in checks. Below is an expert from the report of the robbery:
"That the robbers were not professionals is inferred from the fact that they failed to open the safe, which would not have been a task to balk professional cracksmen, and from a further fact that in their haste to get away, the thieves left some tools behind, together with a purchase slip from the W.T. Grant department store, presumable the place where the tools were purchased."
Click here to check out the front page from 1920 through Newspapers.com. Subscribers get free access to the archives.
3 stories you may have missed over the weekend
- Vacant Rosevill Tavern could be razed for office building [Lancaster Watchdog]
- Lancaster police officers fired for submitting bogus vaccination cards: documents
- 'Oh you're that house': couple's homemade decoration display haunts Lebanon County every Halloween