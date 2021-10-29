“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed. It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, October 29, 2021.
Friday's forecast: 'Soaking rainfall'
A
hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Lancaster County on Friday.
The outlook, which was issued to more than two dozen counties, warns of "soaking rainfall" which may cause flooding in some areas.
One to two inches of rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Click here to read more about this weekend's weather. Neighbor rescues man from burning house
When Katrina Aviles saw smoke coming from her neighbor's house, she immediately went to check on him.
After finding him inside the door, telling the 911 dispatcher he needed help getting out, Aviles, a 33-year-old U.S. Army veteran, carried the 68-year-old man out of his house on her back, saving his life.
Katrina Aviles, a neighbor across the street from Barry Flory, at 53 Hickory Drive, pulled him from his burning home on Monday. Flory is hospitalized and in satisfactory condition as of Wednesday, Oct., 27, 2021. Aviles used her military training to leverage her small body to bring Flory from his burning home on Monday morning, after she decided not go to the grocery story for a gallon of milk.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Barry was in the hospital the day after the house fire left him homeless. He said he "fine and feeling very thankful."
Click here to read the full story. Election code violation concerns raised in E-town
A Lancaster-based attorney who is representing two Democrats running for Elizabethtown School Board filed two complaints against Republican candidates, saying they failed to disclose campaign contributions.
Gregory Paulson, the attorney representing the Democratic candidates, said that Republican candidates James Emery, Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth and incumbent Jim Read illegally distributed signs across the Elizabethtown area.
The complaints say the necessary paperwork wasn't filed to reveal who purchased the signs and for how much.
Click here to read the full story. Regular season comes to an end tonight for L-L football
Tonight's the final regular season football game for the Lancaster-Lebanon League, which also means it's the last L-L Football Roundtable.
Take a trip to Cocalico to hear about what's in store for Week 10, including what's ahead for 11 playoff-bound teams.
Click here to see the LNP | LancasterOnline staff predictions. Trick-or-treat, rain or shine?
Some townships in the county, like Lancaster Township, are observing Halloween tonight, rain or shine.
Other townships have moved trick-or-treating to Halloween Day, Oct. 31, after heavy rain was predicted (like Christiana Borough and Manheim Township).
We're doing our best to stay up-to-date with all the changes.
Click here for a list of when municipalities plan on hosting trick-or-treat. Mardi Gras marching through Columbia for Halloween
Close
Mardi Gras Halloween Parade in Columbia
Mardi Gras themed Halloween parade in Columbia Thursday Oct. 28, 2021.
Mardi Gras Halloween Parade in Columbia
Mardi Gras themed Halloween parade in Columbia Thursday Oct. 28, 2021.
Mardi Gras Halloween Parade in Columbia
Mardi Gras themed Halloween parade in Columbia Thursday Oct. 28, 2021.
What's, that? You want more Halloween?
In the mood for some Lancaster-centric ghost stories?
Take a look through Lancaster County's myths and ghost stories in LNP | LancasterOnline's "Legends of Lancaster" series.
