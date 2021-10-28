“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Calm today, rainy weekend ahead
Thursday will be calm and cloudy with a high near 64.
It will likely be the last dry day until Monday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Rain is likely to start sometime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday.
28 OCT 2021 @ 0630 EDT: We will see the sun early today but clouds will increase as a storm system moves toward the area. Rain will develop late tonight and become heavy at times on Friday into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Y9GJBEJyzj— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 28, 2021
Temperatures are expected to stay in the high-50s to low-60s through the weekend.
Click here to see the full seven-day forecast.
Youth football coach points gun at people following game: police
A youth football coach pointed a gun at four people — including two children — after a Sunday game at Marietta's War Memorial Park on Oct. 17, according to police.
Police charged Damnien Omar Seals, 32, of Columbia, with a felony firearms violation, simple assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, harassment and a summary traffic violation.
Seals had been arguing with one of the adults in side the vehicle in the parking lot after the football game, police said.
Click here to read the full story.
Mask mandates for students? 64% of Pa. voters agree with it, F&M poll shows
A Franklin & Marshall College's Center for Opinion Research Poll of 522 registered Pennsylvania voters showed that opinions on mask mandates in schools are favored by 64% of voters.
The poll also showed that opinions on the mandates are dived across party lines — 41% of republicans strongly oppose mask mandates in school and 71% of democrats strongly favor them.
The poll also asked voters about the COVID-19 vaccine, the 2020 election investigation, Biden's approval rating and more.
Click here to read the results reported from the poll, which was conducted by phone and online from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.
After moving to Lancaster from Anchorage, Alaska, this Hempfield sophomore is making a name for himself
Deyvid Palpale said it was hard for him at first to adjust to Lancaster County after moving here from Anchorage, Alaska.
He first played football for Hempfield on the freshman team and was quick to earn starting spots on both defense and offense this fall, entering his sophomore year.
He's been noticed for his blocking on offense and balances out his Friday nights with playing the piano.
Click here to read the full story about Palepale, as he and the Black Knights hope to earn a playoff spot with a win over Penn Manor tomorrow night.
7 Lancaster County projects honored with awards
Seven Lancaster County historic preservation efforts were honored with the C. Emlen Urban Awards, which recognize projects that reflect the trusts' mission of education and advocating for the preservation of historic sites and architecture.
Click here to read a full list of winners and what they're being recognized for.
A look through history: The Stockyard Inn
The Stockyard Inn was one of Lancaster County's oldest dining establishments.
Now, it's closed.
Currently, everything from chairs to glassware is up for auction online.
The Fournaris family has owned the restaurant for nearly seven decades.
Click here to take a trip through the past and read about historic moments in the restaurant's previous lives, starting as a four-room schoolhouse in the 18th century.
Regional: Man dies from workplace accident in York County Monday
A 20-year-old man from York County died after a workplace accident, according to the York County Coroner's report.
Christopher Raul was pinned under a piece of heavy equipment around 7 p.m. at Johnson Control in East Manchester Township, York County.
His coworkers were able to get the equipment off him, but he was pronounced dead less than an hour and a half afterward, according to the coroner's report.
Click here to read the full story.
Here's what else people are reading on LancasterOnline this morning:
- Man 'relieves himself' in grocery store; person bit in chest at McDonald's: Lancaster County police log, Oct. 28, 2021
- Coroner identifies omtorcyclist killed in East Hempfield Township crash Monday
- Conestoga House can't hold weddings or large events, Lancaster Twp. Zoning Board rules