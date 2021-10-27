“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Cool and windy
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 64.
Much like Tuesday, today will also be windy, with gusts around 15 to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Wed - Oct 27, 2021 @630 AM EDT: The nor-easter will wobble southeast of Cape Cod today. High pressure will bring clearing skies, mild temps and lighter wind this afternoon and Thu. Our Friday - Sunday rain maker is taking shape over the Southern Plains this morning. #CTPWX#PAWXpic.twitter.com/mdWuNHYuOy
Former Ephrata lawyer seeks prison release pending trial
A disbarred Ephrata lawyer who was charged in January for threatening to murder U.S. Democratic senators wants out of prison while he awaits his trial, according to his attorneys.
Kenelm Shirk, 72, was charged after police stopped him at a gas station near Shippensburg as he was on his way to Washington, police said. He had an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in his Subaru Forester and briefcase.
Shirk's lawyers are saying that he had no intention of killing anyone and are asking for his release now after a variety of factors prompted him to seek release.
Elizabethtown vs. Manheim Twp. - L-L League girls volleyball semifinal
Elizabethtown's Sydney Stewart (22) stuffs the hit by Manheim Twp.'s Helena Carroll (20) during game two action of an L-L League girls volleyball semifinal match at Hempfield High School Monday Oct. 25, 2021.
Elizabethtown vs. Manheim Twp. - L-L League girls volleyball semifinal
Manheim Twp.'s Helena Carroll (20) sets up a teammate for a hit against Elizabethtown during game two action of an L-L League girls volleyball semifinal match at Hempfield High School Monday Oct. 25, 2021.
This photo was seen pictured on the front page of the second section of the Lancaster Intelligencer's October 27, 1921 edition of the newspaper.
Duck hunting season this year was from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16 and opens back up on Nov. 23 through Jan. 22.
Lightening strike causes fire at historic York County farmhouse
A historic farmhouse owned by the Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education was destroyed by fire after a lightening strike started the blaze, according to Hellam Fire Company Chief Eric Strittmatter.
The first started at the nonprofit's house along Route 30 around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Strittmatter said.