Overcast weather, high winds ahead

Today will be overcast with a 60% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in State College. The chance of rain increases to 80% tonight. 

A high near 62 is expected, dropping to a low of 51 tonight. 

Wind gusts could reach upward of 30 mph tonight, NWS said.

Woman rescues man from house fire Monday

An East Lampeter Township woman was driving up the street when she saw her neighbor's house on fire, Monday morning in the first block of Hickory Drive. 

That's when Katrina Aviles got out of her vehicle and ran in to help her elderly neighbor with limited mobility out of the house, according to Lafayette Fire Company Chief David Keens. 

"She basically facilitated this rescue," Keens said. 

Do 'no gun' signs have the power of law?

concealed carry20.jpg (copy)
In the aftermath of the Park City Center shooting on Oct. 17, many questions revolved around the armed bystander who shot and then held the 16-year-old boy charged with firing the initial shots. 

The man was legally carrying a handgun, but the mall has a no-weapons policy. The Lancaster County District Attorney will not charge him. 

Peaceful paddling on the Conejohela Flats

Outdoors writer Ad Crable went for a morning paddle earlier this month through the Conejohela Flats in the lower Susquehanna River. 

This stretch of islands between York and Lancaster counties "surrounds you by so much nature and history," Crable writes. 

Conejohela Flats
View of the Conejohela Flats on the Susquehanna River from the Turkey Hill observation platform.

Paddling through the historically-rich islands is an escape into usually calm waters. 

Spring House Brewing Company Tavern opens 3rd location

The newest Spring House Brewing Company is now open in Strasburg. 

The Lancaster-based brewing company's newest location exclusively features beer from Spring House and offers Pennsylvania-made wine and spirits. 

The building is from the early 19th century and once housed a tavern. 

Annual Lititz Lions Club parade took to the streets Monday night [photos]

The annual Lititz Lions Halloween Parade featured costumes, themed floats and businesses as people gathered along Locust and Main streets in Lititz Monday evening.

Colorful scenes ahead

Fall colors at Long's Park

Leaves begin to change behind a fountain at Long's Park on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

Peak fall foliage colors are expected to be reached sometime over the weekend or early next week, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. 

