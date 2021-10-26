“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Overcast weather, high winds ahead
Today will be overcast with a 60% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in State College. The chance of rain increases to 80% tonight.
A high near 62 is expected, dropping to a low of 51 tonight.
Cloudy; turning windy & cooler with periods of rain. Early-day highs in most places w/temps leveling off/trending lower through afternoon. Rain ends tonight with improving conditions through midweek. Another wet weekend?Cold start to November? ➡️https://t.co/NMJ21UGhvK#PAwxpic.twitter.com/htjhexeBps
The Lititz Lions Halloween Parade stepped off a little early Monday evening in Lititz Borough to beat the weather and fill many youngsters bags, buckets and plastic pumpkins along East Main Street. Lititz Borough, Monday October 25, 2021.
The Lititz Lions Halloween Parade stepped off a little early Monday evening in Lititz Borough to beat the weather and fill many youngsters bags, buckets and plastic pumpkins along East Main Street. Woody made his way through the parade route Monday evening. Lititz Borough, Monday October 25, 2021.
The Lititz Lions Halloween Parade stepped off a little early Monday evening in Lititz Borough to beat the weather and fill many youngsters bags, buckets and plastic pumpkins along East Main Street. A robot was all light up and making his way through the parade Monday evening. Lititz Borough, Monday October 25, 2021.
The Lititz Lions Halloween Parade stepped off a little early Monday evening in Lititz Borough to beat the weather and fill many youngsters bags, buckets and plastic pumpkins along East Main Street. Micheal Myers, Haddonfield, Illinois, made the trip to Lititz to take part in the Halloween activities. Lititz Borough, Monday October 25, 2021.
The Lititz Lions Halloween Parade stepped off a little early Monday evening in Lititz Borough to beat the weather and fill many youngsters bags, buckets and plastic pumpkins along East Main Street. Dressed as a cow, 18 month old Ophelia Martin and her grand mother Chrissy Ovalle of Lititz, waves for candy and enjoys the parade. Lititz Borough, Monday October 25, 2021.
Robert Devonshire Jr. | LNP Correspondent
Colorful scenes ahead
Peak fall foliage colors are expected to be reached sometime over the weekend or early next week, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.