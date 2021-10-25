Early Edition
TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Warm, rainy weather on deck

Today will be mostly sunny during the day with a high near 73. 

Strong to severe thunderstorms could come through the county later tonight, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

There's an 80% chance of rain. 

Click here to read today's full forecast and a look at the week ahead.

Woman dies after boat capsized in Susquehanna River over

A Duncannon woman died after a boat she was in capsized in the Susquehanna River on Friday night in Conoy Township. 

Christina Elaine King was fishing with her husband and child near the York Haven Hydro Station on Friday night when their boat capsized sometime around 8:51 p.m., sending the family into the water, police said. 

Click here to read the full story. 

This 'Trash Man' raises money for church by hauling off scrap metal

Tim Kauffman earned his new nickname a few months ago when his church, Grandview, was brainstorming ideas to raise money to help in Puerto Rico's hurricane recovery efforts. 

Now, he's known as the "Trash Man" and has helped raise nearly $600 since June. 

Tim Kauffman 2.jpg
Tim "the trash man" Kauffman is pictured by his truck that he sits in from of his church on Sunday mornings so people can add their metal that Tim recycles and raises money for Grandivew Church on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

The Army veteran, who retired from his physical therapy practice in 2018, hauled away a recent load of scrap metal that included the shell of a clothes dryer, empty soup cans and even a short sword. 

Click here to read the full story about Kauffman.

McCaskey runner, standout student and musician is the 'glue to the team this year'

Senior Naomi-Jeanne Main says she's learned a lot about time management. 

The cross-country runner is the "spark plug" for her team, her coach Mike Craighead said.

But running isn't all she's doing in high school.

Click here to read the full story. 

McCaskey's Naomi-Jeanne Main - L-L League cross country
McCaskey cross country runner Naomi-Jeanne Main, an accomplished violinist, at McCaskey East High School Thursday Oct. 21, 2021.

A look back at Week 9 L-L League football

Check out our photos below of Week 9 action in L-L League football. A roundup of our coverage can be found here.

Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League Week 9 football [photos]

ICYMI over the weekend

Friday:

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced 61 charges -- including two for attempted homicide -- against 16-year-old Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez. 

The DA said that Sanchez was responsible for starting the shooting that happened at Park City Center on Oct. 17. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Saturday: 

A person died after their vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames in West Donegal Township on Friday night, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and will be identified using dental records during a Monday autopsy. 

Click here to read the full story.

Here's what else people are reading Monday morning on LancasterOnline: 

- Adult live cockroach on cutting board, pan of prepared meat stored on top of trash can: Chester County restaurant inspections Oct. 24

- Quarryville woman killed in Sunday morning crash in West Hempfield Township

- Grandmother of 16-year-old charged with attempted homicide calls charges unfair