Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, October 25, 2021.
Warm, rainy weather on deck
Today will be mostly sunny during the day with a high near 73.
Strong to severe thunderstorms could come through the county later tonight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
There's an 80% chance of rain.
Click here to read today's full forecast and a look at the week ahead. Woman dies after boat capsized in Susquehanna River over
A Duncannon woman died after a boat she was in capsized in the Susquehanna River on Friday night in Conoy Township.
Christina Elaine King was fishing with her husband and child near the York Haven Hydro Station on Friday night when their boat capsized sometime around 8:51 p.m., sending the family into the water, police said.
Click here to read the full story. This 'Trash Man' raises money for church by hauling off scrap metal
Tim Kauffman earned his new nickname a few months ago when his church, Grandview, was brainstorming ideas to raise money to help in Puerto Rico's hurricane recovery efforts.
Now, he's known as the "Trash Man" and has helped raise nearly $600 since June.
Tim "the trash man" Kauffman is pictured by his truck that he sits in from of his church on Sunday mornings so people can add their metal that Tim recycles and raises money for Grandivew Church on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
The Army veteran, who retired from his physical therapy practice in 2018, hauled away a recent load of scrap metal that included the shell of a clothes dryer, empty soup cans and even a short sword.
Click here to read the full story about Kauffman. McCaskey runner, standout student and musician is the 'glue to the team this year'
Senior Naomi-Jeanne Main says she's learned a lot about time management.
The cross-country runner is the "spark plug" for her team, her coach Mike Craighead said.
But running isn't all she's doing in high school.
Click here to read the full story.
McCaskey cross country runner Naomi-Jeanne Main, an accomplished violinist, at McCaskey East High School Thursday Oct. 21, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
A look back at Week 9 L-L League football
Check out our photos below of Week 9 action in L-L League football. A roundup of our coverage can be found
here.
Close
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Anthony Bourassa (20) uses his big tackle Ryan Brubaker (78) to clear a hole against Warwick during second half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Owen Weaver (5) sacks Warwick quarterback Jack Reed (6) during second half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Steven Flinton (22) stiff-arms Warwick’s Harman McKnight (62) during second-half action in Cocalico's Eagle Stadium in Denver on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Anthony Bourassa (20) gets a big chunk of yardage as Warwick’s Colin Winters (20) gives chase during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Anthony Bourassa (20) is off to the races as Warwick’s Colin Winters (20) gives chase during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico left tackle and University of South Carolina commit Ryan Brubaker (78) looks for the block against Warwick during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick quarterback Jack Reed (6) throws a pass against Cocalico during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Cooper Eckert (11) can’t hang onto a pass as Cocalico's Tyler Angstadt (24) defends during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Nik Slogik (33) sacks Cocalico quarterback Blake Taddei (13) during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Anthony Bourassa (20) runs the ball against Warwick during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Kyle Sapovchak (88) has a game winning catch knocked out of his grip by Cocalico's Steven Flinton (22) during the last minute of the game at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Kyle Sapovchak (88) hauls in an apparent game winning catch as Cocalico's Steven Flinton (22) defends during the last minute of the game at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Aaryn Longenecker (1) runs in for a touchdown against Warwick during second half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Christian Royer (28) runs in for a touchdown against Cocalico during second half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Cooper Eckert (11) hauls in a pass against Cocalico during second half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Anthony Bourassa (20) runs in for a touchdown against Warwick during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Cooper Eckert (11) catches a long pass down the sidelines as Cocalico's Brycen Flinton (2) gives chase during second half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Ryan Fink 914) takes off after catch against Cocalico during second half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Anthony Bourassa (20) scoops up his own fumble against Warwick during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Ryan Fink (14) still tries to make the catch after the ball is tipped by Cocalico's Toby haldeman (15) during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Cooper Eckert (11) takes off after a catch against Cocalico during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Kyle Sapovchak (88) takes off after a catch against Cocalico during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Warwick's Christian Royer (28) runs the ball against Cocalico during first half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football
Cocalico's Anthony Bourassa (20) uses his big tackle Ryan Brubaker (78) to clear a hole against Warwick during second half action at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday Oct. 22, 2021.
ICYMI over the weekend Friday:
Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced 61 charges -- including two for attempted homicide -- against 16-year-old Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez.
The DA said that Sanchez was responsible for starting the shooting that happened at Park City Center on Oct. 17.
Click here to read the full story. Saturday:
A person died after their vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames in West Donegal Township on Friday night, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene and will be identified using dental records during a Monday autopsy.
