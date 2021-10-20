“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Back in the 70s

Temperatures are rising back into the 70s today and tomorrow, ahead of a cooler weekend, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 and a light wind.

Some wind gusts could reach upward of 20 mph, NWS said.

Click here for a the seven-day forecast.

Man helped gunshot victims in Park City Center following Sunday's shooting

Khali Truitt says he's going to be more vigilant during work after he witnessed the altercation that lead to gunfire in Park City Center on Sunday afternoon.

Truitt, who was working at the iColor cell phone repair kiosk when chaos erupted shortly before 2:30 p.m., said he saw what looked like five people "jumping" another man.

And then gunshots rang out.

Click here to read Truitt's account of the shooting and about how Boy Scouts outside of the mall ended up helping people flee to safety.

Elementary principal resigns less than six months after hire

Less than six months after the School District of Lancaster hired David Krakoff to be the principal of the newly-named Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, he has resigned.

Parents questioned Krakoff's hiring after reports of sexual harassment from his previous school district in Florida surfaced.

Krakoff began working from home in early September and a school-wide investigation followed, according to Superintendent Damaris Rau.

She said all employees at the school were interviewed and no wrongdoing was found.

Click here to read the full story.

Runnin' to the crown

McCaskey sophomore Isabella Shertzer and Hempfield junior Aidan Hodge ran to first-place in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys cross country championship meets on Tuesday.

Shertzer, who is undefeated this season, finished the race in 19 minutes, 47.2 seconds.

Hodge cruised to first place with a time of 16:11.5.

Click here to read the full story from the race.

Berks County filmmaker produces Amazon Prime horror film

Rob Jankowski, of Reading, decided he wanted to bring to life one of his screenplays shortly after COVID-19 began to shut down business and schools in 2020.

The fruits of his labor will premiere on Oct. 26, streaming on Amazon Prime, iTunes, OnDemand and Microsoft Google Play.

His film is called "Attached: Paranormal."

Click here to read the full story, along with a trailer for the horror film.

Lancaster Pride returns this weekend

It's been nearly two years since a formal Lancaster Pride event.

But this weekend it's returning to Clipper Magazine Stadium.

"Being in person is just so important to our community for that sense of unity and togetherness that we really need," says Alex Otthofer, president of Lancaster Pride.

Click here to see what to expect from the event, from performers to drag shows.

Ahead of November elections, here's everything you need to know

From mail-in voting, contested ballots and who's running for what, here's a collection of resources for everything you need know before you head to the booth on Nov. 2.

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- 21 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators in Lancaster County, reaching 2021 high

- Park City Center prohibits guns in the mall; here's what Pa. law says on who can buy, carry firearms

- Thaddeus Stevens to expand with $3.5M Almshouse property