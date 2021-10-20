Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ben Devine (96) and Adrian Elia (97) battle it out on the final stretch during the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker, and Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge, lead the pack at the half way point, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ben Devine (96) and Adrian Elia (97) battle it out on the final stretch during the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker, takes second place, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge, wins the boys race, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge, at the front of the pack during the start of the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Manheim Twp.’s Elena Barrall, takes second place, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
McCaskey’s Isabella Shertzer, wins the girls race, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Start of the girls race during the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge, wins the boys race, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker, and Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge, lead the pack at the half way point, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
McCaskey’s Isabella Shertzer, wins the girls race during the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Lebanon’s Caleb Hershey, places third, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Donegal’s Hunter Gehman (38) runs down the final stretch during the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Elco’s Jason Whelan, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Manheim Twp.’s Jacob Mathers, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Lancaster Mennonite’s Claire Thomas, finishes 7th during the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Lancaster-Lebanon League girls cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Manheim Twp.’s Elena Barrall, takes second place, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
L-L League Cross Country Championships
Cedar Crest’s Grace Tadajweski, and Warwick’s Alexa Ovale, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls cross country championships at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Berks County filmmaker produces Amazon Prime horror film
Rob Jankowski, of Reading, decided he wanted to bring to life one of his screenplays shortly after COVID-19 began to shut down business and schools in 2020.
The fruits of his labor will premiere on Oct. 26, streaming on Amazon Prime, iTunes, OnDemand and Microsoft Google Play.