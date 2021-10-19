“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here's the Early Edition for Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Another cool day on tap
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 66.
Wind gusts could reach upward of 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Temperatures will climb back into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, before cooling off again heading into the weekend.
Park City Center shooting: what we know and don't know
A 16-year-old boy was the first person to pull the trigger in what would lead to six people being injured after a shooting on Sunday afternoon inside Park City Center mall.
Police said that an armed bystander, who was in a nearby store, heard the first gunshots and "then engaged the subjects fighting over the gun and fired shots, striking one of the suspects." Police said the bystander was in legal possession of a firearm.
The 16-year-old boy will be charged, police said. The bystander was released after an interview with police, and an investigation is ongoing to determine if his actions were justified and lawful.
Four people were injured from gunshots and two people were injured while fleeing from the incident, police said. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.
Judge says Lancaster man charged with Jan. 6 assault at Capitol is a continued danger
Samuel Lazar will continue to wait for his trial from behind bars after a federal judge said he continues to pose a danger.
Lazar, 36, of Ephrata, has been in federal custody since he was arrested at his apartment on July 26.
He's charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes for his actions on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
Next week marks unofficial start of preparations for 2024 US Women's Open
When a championship manager for the United States Golf Association moves to Lancaster next week, the countdown to the 2024 U.S. Women's Open will "quietly and unofficially begin," sports writer Mike Gross writes.
The United States Golf Association's biggest event in women's golf was the 2015 U.S. Open at Lancaster Country Club.
The 2024 U.S. Open will return May 30 through June 2.
Here's what a meat-cutting competition looks like (yes, you read that right)
Nearly a dozen Texas Roadhouse employees from south-central Pennsylvania, including one from Lancaster County, competed for a chance to make it to a national meat-cutting competition and the chance to win $20,000.
The competition was held at the York City Ice Arena.
From tenderloin to ribeye, competitors were judged on their cuts.
From the archives: 1984 Park City pizza shop shooting left one dead, several wounded
A argument inside the Italian Delight pizza shop at Park City Center escalated into a fatal gun fight nearly four decades ago.
The Intelligencer Journal reported that a "wild exchange of gunfire" erupted at the pizza shop after it had closed for the night, around 10 p.m.
Police said Mario Cumano and Antonio Romeo shot each other at about the same time in the west mall.
Sonic restaurant reopens in Lancaster County
The last of three Sonic restaurants that initially closed last winter has reopened its doors to customers.
The Sonic restaurant in Mount Joy at 855 E. Main St. reopened late last week, a revival that follows the reopening in July of Sonic restaurants in Brownstown and East Lampeter Township. All three locations had closed in December 2020 after their prior owner, a Malvern businessman, was unable to find a buyer for the restaurants which had opened between 2006 and 2008, beginning with the one in Brownstown.
