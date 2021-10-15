“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Rainy, cool weekend
After a week of above-average temperatures, it's going to feel more like fall in Lancaster County this weekend.
The high will reach 80 degrees again on Friday, but the threat of rain will return on Saturday, according to National Weather Service in State College. A 90 percent chance of rain is predicted during the day between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Gusty winds are also possible.
Sunny skies will return on Sunday. The temperature on Saturday will be in the lower 70s, and the high on Sunday will only hit the lower 60s. The lows on both nights will dip to the upper 40s.
Death following fight leads to murder charges
Assault charges against the man allegedly responsible for the beating-death of 36-year-old Brandon Schweers in early September have been upgraded to third-degree murder.
Aaron Blake Robertson, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with third-degree murder by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office Thursday, according to a press release. He still faces aggravated assault and simple assault charges as well.
First Black woman named Pa. State Police deputy commissioner
Gov. Tom Wolf this week confirmed a Black woman as deputy commissioner of staff for the Pennsylvania State Police, the first such appointment in the agency’s 116 year history.
Lt. Col. Kristal Turner-Childs, an Elizabethtown College graduate, joined the state police in 1998.
Week 8 of L-L League football
Friday is here, meaning teams in the L-L League will hit the field for Week 8 football action tonight. Here are a few stories to get you up to speed for tonight's games:
- Wrapping up Week 8 preview notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 15
- L-L Football Roundtable visits Octorara, chats Week 8 matchups, teams in playoff window, more [WATCH]
- Rivalry games highlight Friday's slate: In-depth previews of L-L League football Week 8 action
Blazin J's feeds movie crew
Blazin' J's in Lancaster city had some unexpected visitors earlier this week.
Staff of the Lancaster-based restaurant known for their signature spicy chicken sandwiches pent Wednesday night serving a group of about 120 “Brave the Dark” cast and crew members and some neighbors in Akron during a film shoot. They even got to meet and snap a photo with “Brave the Dark” star Nicholas Hamilton.
Weekend happenings
Looking for something to do in Lancaster County this weekend? Look no further.
Reporter Mickayla Miller compiled a list of 7 things to do in Lancaster County this weekend, ranging from Roots & Blues, the Civitas Chicken Barbecue and more.
Cars for Kacie
Andy Rumford didn’t want his daughter Kacie to simply become a memory after she died of an overdose in 2013.
That’s why he started the Cars for Kacie car show, which will have its eighth annual event in Downingtown on Saturday, Oct. 16. Kacie Rumford died from a heroin overdose in her parents’ Kennett Square home at the age of 23, according to Kacie’s Cause website.
Weekend reads
See the reasons why Pennsylvania’s legislature paid millions to outside law firms in 2019 and 2020 (FULL LIST)
Conowingo Dam lifts caught nearly 1,000 invasive snakeheads this year; anglers out for 'frankenfish'
Southern Market food hall to open in January; meet the first chefs picked to be there
Biking 18 miles through preserved Lancaster farmland? Here’s why it’s worth it [photos]
