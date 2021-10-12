“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Warm, quiet forecast
Warm temperatures and partly sunny skies are in store for Lancaster County this week.
The highs this week will climb to the upper 70s and even into the lower 80s by Friday, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in State College.
The county should stay dry this week, but a cold front will bring the threat of wet weather back by the weekend.
Vaccinated patients account for one in four hospitalizations
Over the past month, 26% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania were vaccinated individuals, according to a recent state health department report.
“Since a lot more people are vaccinated, we see more cases in vaccinated individuals, as expected,” Pennsylvania Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said during a press conference Friday.
LNP hit by sophisticated ransomware attack
Foreign ransomware extortionists disabled access to some critical Steinman Communications systems and computer files in what company executives described as a sophisticated criminal attack that continues to limit the company’s ability to publish a complete newspaper.
Gridiron report
In today's 3 L-L League football facts, reporter Jeff Reinhart takes a look at Cedar Crest, Garden Spot and other notables as we inch closer to Friday night's games.
The invasive 'frankenfish'
Nearly 1,000 northern snakeheads were caught this year in fish lifts at the hydroelectric Conowingo Dam in Maryland.
They are the aggressive, predatory fish with bodies that reflect their name and razor-sharp teeth inside mouths that gulp air.
The Conowingo, spanning the Susquehanna River five miles from Lancaster County’s southern border, is considered a battleline of sorts against this invasive species’ advance on Pennsylvania.
Millersville University's Weather Information Center
Have you ever wondered what it takes to forecast weather? Kyle Elliott, the Kyle Elliott, the new director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, talks about the challenges of forecasting the weather in this video done by reporter Ty Lohr.
Elliott took over the Weather Information Center at the beginning of September after longtime director Eric Horst retired after 32 years.
Pa. lawmakers use millions on private attorneys - but why?
The Pennsylvania legislature spent nearly $10 million during the past two years on private lawyers but routinely shielded the purpose of those expenses, hiding which lawmakers and their staff required representation — and why, according to a new investigation.
