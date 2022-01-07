The former Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home at 121 S. Prince St., Lancaster, as seen one Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Scheid's wife is living in the house, despite the property being sold at sheriff sale in September 2021.
Overnight snow covers county
Today will be cloudy with a high near 31 as the tail-end of an overnight snow storm passes through the state.
Snowfall totals in central Pennsylvania range from 5 to 7 inches, according to ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara.
Be careful on the roads this morning! Snow that fell overnight may still be covering some roadways.More snow will fall over NW PA today, but elsewhere will remain dry. ☃ (pics from Hanover, State College, Lantz Corners, and Lancaster)5am 1/7/22 #PAwxpic.twitter.com/TbdbfBygfI
Months after Sheriff sale of former funeral home, woman battles to stay
Four months after a Lancaster city funeral home was sold at a sheriff sale, the wife of the former funeral director and owner is battling to stay, despite efforts to remove her.
Joseline Scheid, the wife of former funeral director Andrew Scheid, has refused to leave the house on Prince Street, despite the fact that it was sold in September after a bank foreclosed for failure to make mortgage payments.
Andrew Scheid was sentenced to prison on Nov. 29 and is serving a three to 12 month sentence for mishandling bodies and falsifying information on death certificates.
Manheim Twp.'s Kaden Kemp, gets high fives as he goes out to take on Warwick's Andrew McClune, in their 152 pound bout in an L-L League section one wrestling match at Manheim Twp. High School's South Gym Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Kevin Olivarria, puts the clamps on Warwick's David Woolley, in their 172 pound bout in an L-L League section one wrestling match at Manheim Twp. High School's South Gym Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.
Warwick's Bryn Hess, gets back points on Manheim Twp.'s Anthony Cummons, in their 138 pound bout in an L-L League section one wrestling match at Manheim Twp. High School's South Gym Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.
Warwick's Andrew McClune, breaks free from Manheim Twp.'s Kaden Kemp, in their 152 pound bout in an L-L League section one wrestling match at Manheim Twp. High School's South Gym Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.
Manheim Twp. assistant coach Charlie Combs, yells out instructions to Anthony Cummons as he takes on Warwick's Bryn Hess, in their 138 pound bout in an L-L League section one wrestling match at Manheim Twp. High School's South Gym Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Josh Hillard, gets his hand raised in victory after pinning Warwick's Owen Heffner, in their 132 pound bout in an L-L League section one wrestling match at Manheim Twp. High School's South Gym Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.
Warwick's Tanner Breault, gets back points on Manheim Twp.'s Isabella Caccio, in their 126 pound bout in an L-L League section one wrestling match at Manheim Twp. High School's South Gym Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.
Warwick's Nico Tocci, gets hand raised in victory after pinning Manheim Twp.'s Andrew Morris, in their 113 pound bout in an L-L League section one wrestling match at Manheim Twp. High School's South Gym Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.
Warwick's Marco Tocci, gets back points on Manheim Twp.'s Louis Malave, in their 106 pound bout in an L-L League section one wrestling match at Manheim Twp. High School's South Gym Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.
The butter sculpture at the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex was reveled on Thursday, showcasing a 1,000-pound sculpture around the theme of "harvesting more, together."
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span.
The 2022 butter sculpture is revealed inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, right, shakes hands with artist Jim Victor at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span.
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
Philadelphia-based artists Jim Victor, left, and his wife Marie Pelton watch during the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This is the couple's 14th year creating the butter sculpture together.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding speaks before unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span.
Philadelphia-based artists Jim Victor, left, and his wife Marie Pelton speak before the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This is the couple's 14th year creating the butter sculpture together.
Philadelphia-based artists Jim Victor, left, and his wife Marie Pelton speak before the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This is the couple's 14th year creating the butter sculpture together.
A detailed look at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show's butter sculpture [photos]
The unofficial start of the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show began with the unveiling of this year's butter sculpture, honoring the work of farmers across the state.