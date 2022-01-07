Early Edition winter logo

“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, January 7, 2022. 

Overnight snow covers county

Today will be cloudy with a high near 31 as the tail-end of an overnight snow storm passes through the state. 

Snowfall totals in central Pennsylvania range from 5 to 7 inches, according to ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara. 

In Elizabethtown, snow accumulation totaled about 5 inches, Thackara said. 

Most primary roads and highways appear to be clear, according to 511pa.com, but some secondary roads could still cause a problem some of the morning. 

Check back with LancasterOnline this morning for totals throughout the county. 

Click here for more. 

Months after Sheriff sale of former funeral home, woman battles to stay

Four months after a Lancaster city funeral home was sold at a sheriff sale, the wife of the former funeral director and owner is battling to stay, despite efforts to remove her. 

Andrew T Scheid

The former Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home at 121 S. Prince St., Lancaster, as seen one Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Scheid's wife is living in the house, despite the property being sold at sheriff sale in September 2021.

Joseline Scheid, the wife of former funeral director Andrew Scheid, has refused to leave the house on Prince Street, despite the fact that it was sold in September after a bank foreclosed for failure to make mortgage payments. 

Andrew Scheid was sentenced to prison on Nov. 29 and is serving a three to 12 month sentence for mishandling bodies and falsifying information on death certificates. 

Click here to read the full story. 

County, state set new pandemic records Thursday

New records for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were set both locally and across the state on Thursday. 

Lancaster County recorded 197 patients being treated in the county's three hospitals. The previous record was set on Monday (193 patients). 

Statewide, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients totaled 6,446, surpassing the previous high mark of 6,346 patients, set in 2020. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Sports in photos

Manheim Township remains unbeaten after Thursday night's win against Warwick. 

Take a look at the action below. 

Warwick vs. Manheim Township - L-L League wrestling [photos]

+21 
+21 
Warwick vs. Manheim Twp. - L-L League wrestling
+21 
+21 
Warwick vs. Manheim Twp. - L-L League wrestling
+21 
+21 
Warwick vs. Manheim Twp. - L-L League wrestling
+21 
+21 
Warwick vs. Manheim Twp. - L-L League wrestling
+21 
+21 
Warwick vs. Manheim Twp. - L-L League wrestling

Click here to read-up on what's happening throughout the L-L League recently. 

Grant awarded to 5 local artists 

Five Lancaster city-based artists will create a temporary and engaging work of public art thanks to a $15,000 grant awarded by the city on Wednesday. 

House Mural 16.jpg
Buy Now

Shauna Yorty helps paint a mural on the 400 block of Shippen Street in Lancaster city as part of the Neighborhood Leaders Academy (NLA) project on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The Public Art Community Engagement (PACE) Neighbors is a mentorship program and grant, made up of the five artists. 

"PACE Neighbors will be key to creatively connecting our community to our comprehensive planning process," says Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace in the press release

Click here to read the full story. 

A whole lotta butter

The butter sculpture at the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex was reveled on Thursday, showcasing a 1,000-pound sculpture around the theme of "harvesting more, together." 

A detailed look at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show's butter sculpture [photos]

1 of 18

The farm show begins this weekend in Harrisburg. 

Click here for more details and other things happening around or near Lancaster County this weekend. 

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline: 

- Yellow Cab of Lancaster permanently closes, cites COVID-19 pandemic among reasons

- Rachel's Cafe & Creperie featured in viral TikTok video from PA travel blogger

- Dried food residue found on meat saw: Lancaster County restaurant inspections, Jan. 7, 2022

 