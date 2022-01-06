“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Windy day, 100% chance of snow tonight
A snowstorm set to begin tonight will pile up more than an inch of snow Throughout Lancaster County.
Today will be a high around 36, with wind gusts around 7 to 13 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Some gusts could reach upward of 21 mph.
A winter weather advisory is issued for for the county beginning at 7 p.m., NWS said.
Late this afternoon snow will start in SW PA and spread north and east as the night progresses. Accumulating snow is likely along the Southern Tier, with the highest amounts expected in the Laurel Highlands. For the latest snowfall forecast visit: https://t.co/mLqvlCQwVI #PAwx pic.twitter.com/xHuaaqnXeb— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 6, 2022
This will be the most significant snow of the season, with forecasts predicting between 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation overnight Thursday.
Snowfall is expected to end sometime before or around sunrise on Friday.
Snowfall is expected to end sometime before or around sunrise on Friday.
COVID-19 cases rise in Lancaster County, at-home tests hard to find
The rise of the COVID-19 omicron variant has skyrocketed hospitalizations in the county.
“It may be a milder disease, but because more people are infected it’s causing more hospitalizations, period,” Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health chief clinical officer Dr. Michael Ripchinski said.
On Jan. 3, LNP | LancasterOnline reported a new record-high, with 193 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals -- 29 of them on ventilators.
And as cases go up, at-home COVID-19 tests are increasingly becoming harder to find.
Click here to read the full story.
Firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19 remembered as friendly, loving
Ephrata firefighter Brandon "Fluffy" Hilton died last week after contracting COVID-19 in late-November.
Friends and family remember him as "an all-around good kid" and someone who would "do anything for anyone."
The 29-year-old loved hunting, trapping, fishing and Penn State football.
Click here to read the full story.
PIAA updates football classifications, 6 L-L League teams set to change
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association released new classifications on Tuesday, possibly changing up the competition for next season.
The biggest switch is Manheim Central moving from Class 5A to Class 4A, making the Barons the largest school in the class.
However, schools do have the option to play up a classification, though it's unclear what Manheim Central plans to do.
Five other teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League will also change classifications.
Click here to read the full story.
Things to do in, around Lancaster County this weekend
The first weekend of 2022 is full of things to do in and around the county.
From a golden retriever open house (yes, there will be dogs) to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a little something for everyone.
There's even an indoor flea market in Leola.
There's even an indoor flea market in Leola.
Jan. 6... One year later
It's been one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Since, five people from Lancaster County have been charged with crimes related to that day.
Since, five people from Lancaster County have been charged with crimes related to that day.
