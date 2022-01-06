Early Edition winter logo

Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, January 6, 2022. 

Windy day, 100% chance of snow tonight

A snowstorm set to begin tonight will pile up more than an inch of snow Throughout Lancaster County. 

Today will be a high around 36, with wind gusts around 7 to 13 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Some gusts could reach upward of 21 mph. 

A winter weather advisory is issued for for the county beginning at 7 p.m., NWS said. 

This will be the most significant snow of the season, with forecasts predicting between 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation overnight Thursday. 

Snowfall is expected to end sometime before or around sunrise on Friday. 

Click here to read more about what to expect tonight. 

COVID-19 cases rise in Lancaster County, at-home tests hard to find

The rise of the COVID-19 omicron variant has skyrocketed hospitalizations in the county. 

“It may be a milder disease, but because more people are infected it’s causing more hospitalizations, period,” Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health chief clinical officer Dr. Michael Ripchinski said.

On Jan. 3, LNP | LancasterOnline reported a new record-high, with 193 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals -- 29 of them on ventilators. 

COVID testing
A sign on the door of the CVS Pharmacy 551 Harrisburg Ave. in Lancaster city, advises shoppers that they are "currently out of COVID-19 test kits" Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022.

And as cases go up, at-home COVID-19 tests are increasingly becoming harder to find. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19 remembered as friendly, loving

Ephrata firefighter Brandon "Fluffy" Hilton died last week after contracting COVID-19 in late-November. 

Brandon Hilton

Brandon Hilton, 29, of Ephrata, died of complications related to COVID-19 Dec. 26

Friends and family remember him as "an all-around good kid" and someone who would "do anything for anyone." 

The 29-year-old loved hunting, trapping, fishing and Penn State football. 

Click here to read the full story. 

PIAA updates football classifications, 6 L-L League teams set to change

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association released new classifications on Tuesday, possibly changing up the competition for next season. 

The biggest switch is Manheim Central moving from Class 5A to Class 4A, making the Barons the largest school in the class. 

2021 Exeter at Manheim Central D3 5A Playoff

Manheim Central center Ryland Fittery (74) gets ready to snap the ball against Exeter during District 3 Class 5A playoff action at Manheim Central High School in Manheim on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

However, schools do have the option to play up a classification, though it's unclear what Manheim Central plans to do. 

Five other teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League will also change classifications. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Things to do in, around Lancaster County this weekend

The first weekend of 2022 is full of things to do in and around the county. 

Virtual Calving Corner

A curious calf looks at the camera at the Bollinger's Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. 

From a golden retriever open house (yes, there will be dogs) to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a little something for everyone. 

There's even an indoor flea market in Leola. 

Click here to see what's happening and when

Jan. 6... One year later

It's been one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

lazar 6.jpg

Samuel Lazar, right, is standing near the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., in a Twitter video reposted by user @ColumboCaptain on March 1, 2021. In the video,shot on Jan. 6 hours after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, Lazar says, "We maced 'em right the (expletive) back ... and now they’re taking the building.”

Since, five people from Lancaster County have been charged with crimes related to that day. 

Click here to read more about the attack, who was charged and where their cases stand. 

