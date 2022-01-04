“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Chilly day on tap for Lancaster County, snow possible later this week
Today will be another chilly one in Lancaster County, but not as windy.
A high near 37 is expected, with a calm wind in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Temps will rise into the 40s on Wednesday before dropping back into the 30s heading into the weekend.
❗Snow potential Thursday night into Friday morning across CPA. 🛣️Hazardous travel conditions possible. ❄️Some uncertainty remains with the low track & amounts, but an impactful snow accumulation is increasingly likely. 💻Monitor https://t.co/NMJ21UGhvK for updates. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/RJ69Uyqw3y— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 4, 2022
Snow is in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the NWS. There's an 80% chance of snow on Thursday and a 70% chance on Friday.
Click here to see the seven day forecast.
Lancaster County homicides total 14 in 2021
Fourteen people died by homicide in Lancaster County in 2021.
That's one more homicide than 2020, according to newspaper records.
Three of the homicides were committed by persons who also took their own lives by suicide.
Click here to read the full story, including where the cases currently stand.
New program could help 1,000 city residents in need
More than $40 million in grant money will be given by the state, potentially helping more than 1,000 Lancaster city residents.
The state Department of Human Services opened the application process for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program today.
The money is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and allows eligible applicants to received one grant for their drinking water service and one grant for their wastewater service, which paid directly to the water service.
Click here to read the full story.
County birders spot hundreds in Christmas Bird Count
In less than two hours, Lancaster County birders spotted more than 100 different birds and several different species in the Lancaster County Bird Club's year Christmas Bird Count.
Spotting took place the 50-acre Spalding Conservancy in Manheim on Sunday.
“I think birding and just getting out in nature is good for the soul,” said Kim Morelock, of Mount Joy Township.
Click here to read the full story.
ICYMI: Makeup artist goes from Hempfield to Hollywood
Angie Shell got her start in makeup working at Park City Center's Bare Minerals and doing makeup for Field of Screams.
Now, she's working in Hollywood, using her creativity to bring producers' ideas alive for entertainment.
Shell, 22, recalled her time working at Field of Screams and how her love of special effects blossomed from the Mountville attraction.
Click here to read the full story.
Lancaster city mayor, council sworn in to office
Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace was sworn in for her second inauguration on Monday evening, where she also issued her State of the City Address.
Take a look at photos from the inauguration, which also included the swearing-in of other city councilmembers.
Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:
- Owners of Good 'N Plenty close landmark restaurant, put business up for sale: 'It's time,' son of founders says
- Sylvan Brandt Antiques Loft: Decades of salvaging hardwoods from historic barns
- East Hempfield Township man made drunken threats with gun, bent man's arms 'like a chicken wing': police