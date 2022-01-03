“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
Chance of snow today in Lancaster County
There's a 50% chance of light snow today throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Snow is more likely before noon, according to NWS. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.
A storm system lifting through the Carolinas will bring some light snow to far southern PA today. pic.twitter.com/wDDCeiQTRt— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 3, 2022
Today's high will be around 34, dropping to a low of 17 tonight. Wind gusts will be around 13 to 15 mph, but could reach gusts as high as 23 mph, NWS said.
Good 'N Plenty restaurant closed, up for sale
For more than 50 years, Good 'N Plenty has served thousands of people visiting Lancaster County.
The tourist landmark, which seats almost 600 people, opened in 1969.
“At the end of the day, we just said, ‘It’s time,’” said Glen Lapp, whose parents Christ and Arlene “Dolly” Lapp began the restaurant he now owns and operates with his sister, Judy Eisenberger.
Locals charged with crimes on Jan. 6: Here's where their cases stand
Five people from Lancaster County have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.
Those crimes range from violating curfew to unlawful entry to assaulting police.
LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Dan Nephin has been and continues to cover the fallout from that day, which has led to nearly 700 arrests nationwide so far.
Most recently, he reported where the cases currently stand in the court system for those charged from Lancaster County.
State sets trout season opener for single day, ditching dual openers
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission this fall voted to open trout season on a single day statewide, rather than two separate season openers for the state.
In 2007, the Fish and Boat Commission split the state and had two different opening days to account for warmer water temperatures here in the southeast part of the state.
The change comes after surveys showed anglers prefer a single opening day statewide.
Betty White, who died over the weekend at 99, made her theater debut 60 years ago in Lancaster County
Eighteen days before her 100th birthday, comedian and actress Betty White died on Dec. 31.
Her theatre debut happened in Lancaster County, at what is now Ephrata Performing Arts Center.
That was more than 60 years ago.
Looking through the archives
Take a look back through the LNP | LancasterOnline archives in this week's Lancaster That Was.
Frank C. Musser was inaugurated as Lancaster city mayor after a historic and contentious race 100 years ago and an ice storm deserted downtown in 25 years after that.
Reports of the earth being "out of step" with the moon and Mummers "gaudy performance" all made headlines over the past century.
Dropping a car to ring in New Year
New year comes in with a bang, and crash, at Buck Motorsports [photos]
The New Year’s Eve celebration was smashing Friday night at Buck Motorsports Park near Quarryville.
As part of the park’s Eve of Destruction New Year’s event, a car was dropped 200 feet to crash onto the ground at midnight, triggering festive fireworks to mark the transition to 2022.
A car drop is an appropriate way to mark New Year’s at an attraction where people sometimes gather to watch vehicles smash into each other on purpose, and always to watch some high-horsepower motorsport entertainment.
Throughout the day, the celebration at the park included live music, kid’s activities, food vendors, monster truck rides and an evening demolition derby.
