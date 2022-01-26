“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Coldest day of week ahead

Today will be the coldest day of the week for Lancaster County, with a high around 27.

Despite the temperature, it will be mostly sunny and dry, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wed - Jan 26, 2022 @ 635 AM EDT: A trough of cold air aloft will bring periods of clouds along with flurries and scattered snow showers to the Northern and Western Mountains today. Mostly sunny skies will occur across the Susquehanna Valley. #CTPWX #PAWX pic.twitter.com/T2jXyp5O39 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 26, 2022

Temps are expected to drop into the low 20s over the weekend, with a 50% to 60% chance of snow beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday, according to NWS. But the storm is still a bit too far out to make an accurate prediction for snowfall.

ATF Seize guns from Amish farmer, who admits sales

An Amish farmer acknowledged selling guns without a federal license after agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized firearms from the Leacock Township property earlier this month.

ATF agents were tight-lipped on the details of the raid, citing the ongoing investigation.

Dairy farmer Reuben King said he wouldn't deny selling some firearms, but said they were primarily long guns sold to Amish for hunting, though he admitted he sold some to non-Amish, too.

As of Tuesday evening, no charges were filed.

Manheim Township school board makes masks optional

Masks will be optional for students in Manheim Township, following the school board's approval at a January 20 meeting.

Public comments both supports and opposed the decision.

The board voted 6-3 along party lines to approve optional masking, one of four proposed options by board president Stephen Grosh.

In related news, LNP | LancasterOnline data reporter Colin Evans reports hospitalizations in Lancaster County have steadily declined over the past week, though total deaths caused by the virus are still on track to make January the third-deadliest month of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 120 Lancaster Countians have died of COVID-19 so far this year.

Lampeter-Strasburg basketball earn first-place in L-L Section 3

Girls basketball: Lampeter-Strasburg forced tie for the Section 3 crown after a buzzer-beater over Manheim Central on Tuesday night, 47-45.

Maggie Visniski dribbled twice before putting the ball through the net, scoring the final 2 points of the game as the buzzer sounded.

Boys basketball: Despite hitting the court without their leading scorer, Lampeter-Strasburg got the job done, beating Manheim Township, 62-39, Tuesday night, earning the Section 3 crown.

The Pioneers are 15-0 overall (10-0 in the L-L).

“We just run the same offense we always run,” L-S sixth-year coach Ed Berryman said. The plan worked.

Reflecting on food and writing about it in Lancaster County

Staff writer Kim O'Donnel remembers the first two people she met when she moved to Lancaster County in 2019. It was at the Brook Lawn Farm Market in Neffsville.

She wrote about her experience in a coloumn that appeared in LNP | LancasterOnline in September of that year. Soon after, she was hired as the full-time food writer for the newspaper.

Next week, she'll be stepping down from the job.

From putting together the "Stay-Put Cooking" series to meeting all the people that make food food in Lancaster County, in her most recent column, she recalls her journey on the job.

Today's obituaries

