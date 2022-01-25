“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Cold, windy day on tap for Lancaster County

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 37.

Light winds are expected throughout the day for Lancaster County, mostly around 10 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Some gusts, however, could reach upward of 21 mph.

Tues - Jan 25, 2022 @ 615 AM EST: A cold front along the Route 220 and I-99 corridor at daybreak will push southeast across the Susquehanna Valley this morning, accompanied by flurries and scattered snow showers and followed by another shot of very cold air. #CTPWX #PAWX pic.twitter.com/SXNTBnU8HA — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 25, 2022

Temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees on Wednesday, which is forecast to be around 27.

SDOL apologizes after students left unattended during lockdown

School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau publicly apologized after a classroom of students were left unattended for nearly an hour at McCaskey East during a lockdown on Jan. 4.

McCaskey East This is McCaskey East High School 1051 Lehigh Ave. in the city of Lancaster.

About 15 students were locked in their classroom without full-time adult supervision, the district said, after a substitute teacher was late.

The apology came after one parent, who declined to give his full name, spoke about his disappointment with the district during a Jan. 18 meeting.

Judge dismisses fired Manheim Township pool manager's suit against township

A judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by Manheim Township's former pool manager, Kristal Narkiewicz.

The lawsuit, filed in November 2020, claimed the township damaged her reputation and hurt her ability to get a job by intentionally giving the false impression that she was fired for engaging in racist behavior.

Narkiewicz, of Mount Joy, was seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Sports roundup:

Hempfield's bowling team rallied back for a win over Penn Manor on Monday night, winning 5-2 in the Section 1 matchup.

Black Knights' sophomore David Keller was a big help in securing the win, rolling a 290 and finishing his second game with 11-straight strikes.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart takes a look back at Monday night's games and notable moments, including clutch wins on the road for Annville-Cleona and Octorara.

John Walk, who covers boys basketball, dives into the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff bracket, which are set to start in about two-and-a-half-weeks.

Looking for plants that don't mind the cold weather?

