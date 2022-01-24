“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Cold and cloudy today in Lancaster County

Today will be increasingly cloudy, with a high near 33 and a light wind, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s and 30s this week, but no snow or rain is in the forecast.

Wednesday will be the coldest day for the county, with a high near 25 and a low around 8 at night, according to NWS.

County native helps with VFX on newest "Spider-Man" movie

A Lancaster County native and Millersville University grad assisted with visual effects (VFX) in the newest "Spider-Man" film.

Daniel Enrique De Leon A self-portrait of artist and Lancaster County native Daniel Enrique De Leon. De Leon recently contributed visual effects to the 2021 blockbus…

Daniel Enrique De León, 39, says that most of his work was to ensure that Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, moved in a "realistic" way.

“There was an incredible amount of artistry and work that had to go into the shots for everything in motion,” De León says.

Majority of children in Lancaster County unvaxxed, data shows

Recent data shows that about 28% of children and teens in Lancaster County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for children ages 5 to 11 in November, but three months later, child vaccination rates are lower than adults.

Though children are at a far lower risk than adults of experiencing severe complications from COVID-19, they are “one of our scariest populations” when it comes to COVID-19 transmission due to their greater ability to contract the virus asymptomatically and spread it to others, said Dr. Eugene Curley, an infectious disease specialist at WellSpan York.

Double-time athlete on track to earn 6 varsity letters

For high School athletes, competing in two sports in one season isn't the easiest task, but it's doable.

Doing that in every season -- fall, winter and spring -- is nearly unheard of.

Columbia junior Emily Gambler is on pace to earn six varsity letters this year after competing in two sports in the fall and winter. This spring, she plans to continue playing softball and run distance events for the track and field team.

County fishing club named best in state

What started in a Mount Joy basement 54 years ago has grown to be Pennsylvania's best Trout Unlimited chapter of 2021.

The Donegal Chapter of Trout Unlimited has raised $6.5 million in grants over the past five decades, using the money to remove pollution and bring back wild trout in more than 17 miles of county streams.

The group has completed dozens of projects over the years, even helping to launch a handful of grassroots watershed groups around Lancaster County, including one made up of Plain Sect farmers.

Appreciating Southern Market's architecture

LNP | LancasterOnline columnist Gregory Scott wrote a guide to appreciating the architecture of the historic Southern Market, which is set to open on Thursday.

"Designed by Lancaster’s then-24-year-old architect C. Emlen Urban, the Southern Market was an engineering and construction feat that defied all logic and common sense — even today," Scott writes.

From the terracotta ram's head set in brick to decorative brick arches over windows, Scott breaks down what makes the Southern Market special.

A look through the archives: Lancaster That Was

Take a trip back in time to see what Lancaster was like years ago.

Twenty-five years ago, a fire ruined Leola's Meadowbrook Farmers Market; in 1972, construction was starting on a new bridge to replace the Herr's Mill covered bridge over Pequea Creek; and 100 years ago, plans were being released on a hydroelectric power plant at Conowingo.

