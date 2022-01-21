Early Edition winter logo

“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, January 21, 2022. 

Dry, cold weather ahead for Lancaster County

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 24. 

Tonight's low is expected to be the coldest this week, with temps expected to be around 8. 

No rain or snow is in the forecast, but wind chills could reach as low as zero, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Click here for the seven day forecast. 

Southern Market to open next week

For nearly the past four decades, the Southern Market at the corner of Queen and Vine streets has been anything but a market. 

The 134-year-old building will soon be full of people again, with its opening date set for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. 

Inside, customers will find vendors offering globally-inspired meals next to large, central bar serving cocktails, wine and beer. 

Click here to read the full story. 

A sneak peak inside Southern Market set to reopen to the public on Jan. 27 [photos]

After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with 7 prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.

1 of 23

Sale of new prison's land delays design process

Designing the county's new prison will have to wait. 

Prison site
Buy Now

This aerial view shows the property in Lancaster Township bound by Greenwood Cemetery to the north and the Conestoga River. This site is being considered for a new county prison.

The timeline was delayed after the county hit some snags in wrapping up the purchase of the 78-acre Lancaster Township farmland, commissioners announced at a Thursday Prison Board meeting. 

County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said he hoped the purchase would close by the end of December or earlier this month. 

"I don't know what the timeline is for that yet," County Commissioner Josh Parsons said. 

Click here to read the full story. 

McCaskey football names new head coach (officially)

Ben Thompson will be the head coach of McCaskey's football program this upcoming season. 

Ben Thompson

McCaskey football coach Ben Thompson speaks to his team during a 2021 game.

But it won't be anything new for the "new" head coach. 

The School District of Lancaster this week removed the interim title, officially making Thompson the head coach. He took over as interim last August, when Sam London left the district to take a job with Waynesburg University. 

Click here for the full story. 

Take a look at Warwick's win over Hempfield on Thursday

Hempfield vs. Warwick - L-L League swimming [photos]

+16 
+16 
Hempfield vs. Warwick - L-L League swimming
+16 
+16 
Hempfield vs. Warwick - L-L League swimming
+16 
+16 
Hempfield vs. Warwick - L-L League swimming
+16 
+16 
Hempfield vs. Warwick - L-L League swimming
+16 
+16 
Hempfield vs. Warwick - L-L League swimming

Happenings in, near Lancaster County this weekend

From bird workshops to Dinosaur World Live, there's plenty of happening in and near Lancaster County this weekend. 

There's even a Dreamworks movie trivia night happening to test your "Bee Movie" knowledge. 

Click here for the full story. 

Weaver Nut Co. to leave Lancaster County 

Weaver Nut
Buy Now

This is Weaver Nut Sweets & Snacks Retail Store 1925 W. Main St. in Clay Township Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The footprint of the production and distribution warehouse that was destroyed by fire in August 2021, is in the background left.

The Weaver Nut Co. announced earlier this week its plans to close its retail store and move its distribution to Berks County. 

The store is planned to close on Feb. 14. 

It will be the first time in 46 years that the company doesn't have a presence in Lancaster County. 

Take a look back through the years at how the Weaver Nut Co. grew to what it is today from the beginning of a basement in E. Paul Weaver III's Myerstown, Lebanon County home. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Lancaster County businessman to pitch chicken coop company on 'Shark Tank' TV show

- Three injured in Marietta Borough crash Thursday

- Hempfield teacher, football coach sent inappropriate text messages to teenage girl: DA's office