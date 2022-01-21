This is Weaver Nut Sweets & Snacks Retail Store 1925 W. Main St. in Clay Township Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The footprint of the production and distribution warehouse that was destroyed by fire in August 2021, is in the background left.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame and contains a live mural which hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame, as well as a place for a small business which could take advantage of this kitchenette.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The second floor houses a dozen or more offices that can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame as well as a conference room that seats a dozen people complete with video conferencing equipment.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. A large room on the second floor along with two other suits could house a small business. Pictured is some of the structure that holds the building together that was built in 1888.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame and contains several conference rooms for meetings and small gatherings.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. A gathering place wouldn't be complete without a coffee shop which is located on the first floor where the food vendors are located as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the first floor which houses a live mural that hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The bathrooms are in the same footprint as before, but were completely gutted and redone with subway tile and a modern look.
A sneak peak inside Southern Market set to reopen to the public on Jan. 27 [photos]
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building,Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with 7 prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame and contains a live mural which hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame, as well as a place for a small business which could take advantage of this kitchenette.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The second floor houses a dozen or more offices that can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame as well as a conference room that seats a dozen people complete with video conferencing equipment.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. A large room on the second floor along with two other suits could house a small business. Pictured is some of the structure that holds the building together that was built in 1888.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthy or yearly time frame and contains several conference rooms for meetings and small gatherings.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. A gathering place wouldn't be complete without a coffee shop which is located on the first floor where the food vendors are located as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equiped with 175 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the first floor which houses a live mural that hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The bathrooms are in the same footprint as before, but were completely gutted and redone with subway tile and a modern look.
Suzette Wenger
Sale of new prison's land delays design process
Designing the county's new prison will have to wait.
The timeline was delayed after the county hit some snags in wrapping up the purchase of the 78-acre Lancaster Township farmland, commissioners announced at a Thursday Prison Board meeting.
County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said he hoped the purchase would close by the end of December or earlier this month.
"I don't know what the timeline is for that yet," County Commissioner Josh Parsons said.
McCaskey football names new head coach (officially)
Ben Thompson will be the head coach of McCaskey's football program this upcoming season.
But it won't be anything new for the "new" head coach.
The School District of Lancaster this week removed the interim title, officially making Thompson the head coach. He took over as interim last August, when Sam London left the district to take a job with Waynesburg University.