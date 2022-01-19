“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Note to readers: LancasterOnline software update requires users to change password

A software upgrade on LancasterOnline will require users to reset their account passwords.

If you're a digital-only subscriber, you will need to reset the password to your account. Print home delivery subscribers will continue to receive unlimited digital access, but now must manage home delivery accounts separate from LNP | LancasterOnline digital access.

The upgrade is scheduled to occur on Jan. 24.

Click here for more information.

Snow expected tonight, tomorrow

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with a high around 43.

The temperature will drop into the 30s tonight, and rain is expected after 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

That rain will turn to snow overnight and continue through Thursday morning, finishing up before noon, NWS said.

Forecasts of snow accumulation are predicting Lancaster County to get somewhere between a coating of snow and three inches, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by NWS.

"It's a weak disturbance and a fast-moving disturbance," Millersville University Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott said. "So a shift in its track could be the difference between some snow and no snow at all."

A bigger storm is expected this weekend, too.

Click here to read the full story.

Weaver Nut Co. closes Clay Township retail store

Weaver Nut Co., a family-owned maker and distribtor of candy, chocolate, nuts, and bulk food, announced on Monday that it will close its retail store in Clay Township and its ecommerce platform.

The company said it will still focus on wholesale business and distribution facility in Lebanon and work on upgrading its Berks County location.

The decision comes months after an August fire destroyed the company's warehouse and damaged its retail store.

The retail store will close Feb. 14.

Click here to read the full story.

Sports roundup

Columbia boys basketball are still a perfect 13-0.

J'Von Collazo put up 31 points during Columbia's Tuesday night win over Trinity, 75-64.

Click here to read the full story.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart breaks down Tuesday night's games and what's next for girls basketball in the L-L League.

Some close noteworthy games include Warwick's 35-31 win over McCaskey and Garden Spot's tight win over Northern Lebanon, 46-43.

Click here for the full roundup.

Take a look at Tuesday night's Lebanon-Hempfield game below.

White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

The Biden administration quietly launched on Tuesday its website for COVID-19 at-home tests.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, went live one day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.

The website now includes a link for "every home in the U.S." to access an order form by the U.S. Postal Service to order four at-home tests per household, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Click here for the full story.

