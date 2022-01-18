Early Edition winter logo

Another windy day

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high around 33. 

It will be another windy day in Lancaster County, with wind gusts around 14 to 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Some gusts could reach upward of 31 mph. 

About two and a half inches of snow accumulated over Lancaster County overnight Sunday, making it a snowy Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

Fatal fire in Fulton Township

Two people were killed after a house fire in Fulton Township yesterday morning. 

Officials have not yet released the names of the man and woman and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. 

fulton twp fire 01-17-2022

Two people were killed in a fire that destroyed a Fulton Township home in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road, just off of Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.

The fire happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Monday, in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road, just off Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222). 

Efforts to ban books locally part of national trend

A man claiming to be a parent in the Elizabethtown Area School District criticized school board members during a November meeting, calling for the superintendent's resignation after he read an "absolutely disgusting" line from a book he said his daughter rented from the school's library. 

First Day Etown 16.jpg (copy)
An Elizabethtown Middle School on the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

After the meeting the book, "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl," was pulled from the library for review and Superintendent Michele Balliet apoligized to the man. 

However, school officials later found that the book hadn't been rented out of the library in the past year and the man doesn't have any children enrolled in the school district, according to a district spokesperson. 

Efforts like the recent occurrence in Elizabethtown seem to be part of a national trend. 

Warwick sisters' find glue in sports, family 

The Williamson sisters at Warwick are constantly pushing through adversity. 

Whether that's on the field or in the hospital. 

An example of the sisters' fighting spirit was noted in May, when then-13-year-old Shannon underwent a 16-hour spinal fusion. 

Warwick's Williamson Sister
Danielle Willamson, holding her daughter Shannon Williamson, 14, with her other three daughters behind her Emily Williamson, 21, left, Jessica Williamson, 19, center, and Aubrey Williamson, 17, right, at Warwick High School in Lititz Friday Jan. 7, 2022.

"Shannon rocked it," her mother, Danielle Williamson recalled. 

“Having a sister like Shannon has made me less judgmental and more openminded,” Aubrey Williamson said. “I never assume what other people are going through because people don’t know what I’m going through.”

'The Great Create' art showdown

Art showdown with The Great Create at Horst Arts in Manheim [photos]

Meet the city's new interim fire chief

Friday was Todd Hutchinson's first day as the chief of the City of Lancaster Bureau of Fire. 

Lancaster City interim fire chief

Todd Hutchinson, the new Lancaster Bureau of Fire interim chief, poses for a portrait on the first day as chief, Friday, January 14, 2022.

Outgoing fire chief Scott Little, who had ran the department since 2018, said Hutchinson was a good choice to take over the department. 

"We're in good hands," Little said. 

Hutchinson said he's looking forward to doing more community engagement in his new role . 

