Two people were killed in a fire that destroyed a Fulton Township home in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road, just off of Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Danielle Willamson, holding her daughter Shannon Williamson, 14, with her other three daughters behind her Emily Williamson, 21, left, Jessica Williamson, 19, center, and Aubrey Williamson, 17, right, at Warwick High School in Lititz Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
The Pequea Creek runs muddy and high along Penn Grant Road at Neff's Mill covered bridge where the left side is Strasburg Township and the right bank is in West Lampeter Township on Monday, Jan., 17, 2022.
The American Flag at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city is flown at half-mast in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 17, 2022. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow blanketed the county overnight.
Sarge, a two-and-a-half-year-old Great Pyrenees, looks on while playing at Beau's Dream Dog Park at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Monday, January 17, 2022. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow blanketed the county overnight.
Gracie, a six-moth old golden retriever, watches other dogs while playing at Beau's Dream Dog Park in Lancaster city, Monday, January 17, 2022. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow blanketed the county overnight.
Curious dogs stare into the lens of a camera during a pause in playing at Beau's Dream Dog Park in Lancaster city's Buchanan Park, Monday, January 17, 2022. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow blanketed the county overnight.
Efforts to ban books locally part of national trend
A man claiming to be a parent in the Elizabethtown Area School District criticized school board members during a November meeting, calling for the superintendent's resignation after he read an "absolutely disgusting" line from a book he said his daughter rented from the school's library.
After the meeting the book, "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl," was pulled from the library for review and Superintendent Michele Balliet apoligized to the man.
However, school officials later found that the book hadn't been rented out of the library in the past year and the man doesn't have any children enrolled in the school district, according to a district spokesperson.
Efforts like the recent occurrence in Elizabethtown seem to be part of a national trend.
The Williamson sisters at Warwick are constantly pushing through adversity.
Whether that's on the field or in the hospital.
An example of the sisters' fighting spirit was noted in May, when then-13-year-old Shannon underwent a 16-hour spinal fusion.
"Shannon rocked it," her mother, Danielle Williamson recalled.
“Having a sister like Shannon has made me less judgmental and more openminded,” Aubrey Williamson said. “I never assume what other people are going through because people don’t know what I’m going through.”
Alyssa Palumbo, of Manheim cuts the black paper into triangles as Travis Stewart, foreground, of Manheim, work on his challenge during the Great Create at Horst Arts in Manheim on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Art showdown with The Great Create at Horst Arts in Manheim [photos]
Horst Arts in Manheim hosted an art competition Sunday called “The Great Create,” described as a nonfood fusion of “The Great British Baking Show” and “Nailed It.” Competitors gathered at the studio Sunday to create works of art and casually compete against each other. For those who want to take part in the competition, but missed it this time around, there will be others on Feb. 27 and March 20.
