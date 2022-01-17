“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, January 17, 2022.
Windy advisory in effect today in Lancaster County
Today will be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of precipitation and a high around 36, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
It will also be extremely windy.
A wind advisory is in effect for Lancaster County beginning at 10 a.m. today until 7 p.m. tonight, according to the NWS.
Another 2-4" of snow are expected in the NW mountains and 3-6"+ in the Laurel Highlands. Elsewhere, additional snow totals generally under 1". Today will also be windy. Blowing snow in gusts of 40-50 mph may result in visibility less than 1/4 mile at times in the Laurels. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/UGCAXqz0h4— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 17, 2022
Wind gusts will average 15 to 25 mph, but some gusts could reach upward of 46 mph.
NWS said winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs and potentially cause power outages.
Click here for the seven day forecast.
Northwestern part of county tallies most snow
Most of the county received between 1 and 3 inches of snow during Sunday night's storm.
Maytown recorded the most, with 3.3 inches of snowfall reported at 9:02 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Most of the surrounding counties revived similar snowfall, with 3.6 inches reported in Spring Grove, York County; 3.5 inches reported in Lebanon, Lebanon County; and 2.5 inches of snow reported in Hershey, Dauphin County.
Click here to read the full story.
New record buck, shot six decades ago
A deer that was shot in the 1960s is the new record buck in Pennsylvania.
The new state record for typical whitetail taken with a firearm is a 14-point buck, measuring 202 7/8 inches, according to the Boone & Crockett scoring system.
It was shot in the 1960s in Montgomery County by Frederick Kyriss.
The skull and antlers are now in a Bass Pro Shops store in Missouri.
Click here to read the full story.
L-L League basketball celebrate 50 years on the hardwood
If you missed this these stories over the weekend, now's a great time to catch up.
Sports writers John Walk and Jeff Reinhart take a detailed look at the past 50 years of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys basketball, as the league celebrates its 50th year.
"The league was hatched 50 years ago, at the start of the 1972-73 school year and has gone on to produce multiple PIAA championship teams, dominant District Three programs, some of the winningest coaches in state history, and a laundry list of who's-who players who went on to compete at the collegiate level," Reinhart writes on the accomplishments and successes of girls basketball in the league.
"Among the highlights of the last half-century, four L-L programs have won state crowns, 10 have won a combined 23 District Three titles, and six players have surpassed 2,000 career points," Walk says in his in-depth look at boys basketball over the past 50 years.
Click here to read the full stories.
Listen to Lititz-based voice actor Kelly Brennan
Click here to read more about Brennan.
A look through the archives: Cold weather in 1972
Cold, bitter weather was a front-page story on the Lancaster New Era on January 17, 1972.
A 10-year-old's piercing eyes were captured behind a ski mask and a hat and other photos showed Lancaster Countians ice skating on frozen farm ponds (pictures at right).
Temperatures overnight were around 3 degrees, according to the report.
To read more from LNP | LancasterOnline's archives, click here.
Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:
- 'He was magic': Lancaster teacher who died in crash last week remembered as a selfless, devoted friend
- Woman elbows person in groin; man causes $5,000 in damage while trespassing: Lancaster County police log, Jan. 17, 2022
- Owners of Nonna Rosa's Traditional Italian Kitchen in Akron open Lititz Pizza Co.