Snow sits on a tree in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, January 14, 2022.
Cold, snow expected in Lancaster County
After a few mild January days, cold weather is coming back to Lancaster County.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Some wind gusts could reach upward of 28 mph.
One of the necessary ingredients for a significant snow storm is cold air ahead of the system. 🥶Wind chills will be <0°F Saturday morning for nearly all of Central PA. ✅A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of northern PA from 12AM to 12PM on Saturday. ⚠️#PAwxpic.twitter.com/qEgsLnh5cz
But temperatures will drop by more than 30 degrees from Friday afternoon to Saturday night, according to a hazardous weather report issued by NWS.
"Single digit and subzero wind chills are expected tonight into early Saturday morning," NWS said in the advisory.
Saturday's nigh near 21 will feel even colder, with wind chill values that could go as low as -5, according to NWS. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph are possible.
Click here for a seven day forecast.
How much snow to expect on Sunday?
In related weather news, meteorologists are following a storm system that could deliver several inches of snow to Lancaster County Sunday night.
Millersville University's Weather Information Center director Kyle Elliott and Craig Evanego from the National Weather Service were both wary about giving snowfall totals on Thursday, saying the storm was just too far out to call.
But both agreed that Lancaster County will get snow. Forecasters will have a better idea of how much snow as the storm becomes more predictable leading up to Sunday night.
"We could get a pretty good front-end thump of snowfall later Sunday evening into Sunday night," Elliott said. "It could bring several inches of accumulation."
Marty Brunner, of East Hempfield Township, spins for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster County, in the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. In the background is Tracy Beck, of Manor Township.
Madi Shaw, of Greensburg, weaves from Twisted Sisters and a Dude, a team with members from western Pennsylvania and Harrisburg, in the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Twisted Sisters and a Dude, a team with members from western Pennsylvania and Harrisburg, puts finishing touches on their shawl during the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
The sheep that was shorn for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster county, wears a coat while standing in a pen as teams compete in Sheep to Shawl at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Sheep-to-shawl and more: Highlights from Wednesday at the Farm Show [photos]
The Pennsylvania Farm show continued its annual weeklong salute to agriculture Wednesday with a full slate of events. In addition to tractor pulls, cooking demonstrations, and other presentations, the festival favorite Sheep to Shawl contest also was held. The competition featured Lancaster County’s Fidget Spinners team. The Junior Farm Show Committee hosted line dancing in the New Holland Arena,
