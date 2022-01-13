“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

40s today, snow in the forecast this weekend

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 44. There's an air quality alert for Lancaster County in place until Friday.

Temperatures will slowly drop back down into the 20s and 30s heading into the weekend after Friday, with a high near 21 expected on Saturday and snow back in the forecast on Sunday.

Chances are increasing for a winter storm late Sun-early Mon. Heavy snow amounts are possible, but depend on the placement of the rain/mix line and the dry slot - both related to the storm's track. Ingredients for the storm now coming ashore in Pac NW. Keep checking back! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/3HqGW3gsgD — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 13, 2022

As of this morning, there's a 50% chance of snow Sunday, during the day, increasing to a 90% chance of snow and sleet Sunday night.

Brides speak out after Penn Township woman charged with defrauding them in wedding scheme

A Penn Township woman was charged earlier this week after police say she defrauded more than a dozen brides-to-be out of thousands of dollars in a scheme where she offered hair and makeup services with no intentions of completing the work.

“She didn’t feel that she had done anything wrong," Jeni Nulty, who was married in November and paid the woman $1,300 said of Holly Boyer, the woman behind the scheme. "She thought that she was protected by bankruptcy, and that she could take our money and not deliver services. I knew that that was not right.”

Boyer, who is currently free on unsecured bail, advertised her business, Extreme Beauty, on social media and bridal websites, where she found soon-to-be brides from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia and Maryland.

In total, 18 women lost $15,590.25 in Boyer's scheme.

Court gives parents OK to pursue wrongful death lawsuit against Millersville University

A federal appeals court will allow the parents of a murdered Millersville University student to pursue their wrongful death lawsuit against the university, the court ruled on Tuesday.

The lawsuit dates back to January 2017, when it was initially filed by John and Jeannette Hall, who claimed their daughter's murder could have been prevented by the university.

Their daughter, Karlie Hall, was a freshman at the university and was killed by her boyfriend, Gregorio Orrostieta, now 26.

Take a hike

If you're looking for a place to get outside this winter and hike around Lancaster County, we've got a list for you.

Pequea Trolley trail The Pequea Trolley trail, also known as the Martic Forge trail, is one of the top places to hike in the winter in Lancaster County.

LNP | LancasterOnline spoke with three avid hikers to get their take on the best hiking trails around the county.

From an easy 2.5-mile trek to a hard 3.8-mile trot in Holtwood, these hobbyists give an insight into the trails before you even need to tie your hiking shoes.

Farm show foods

There's only two days left to have a timely excuse to eat fried cheese, fried veggies, mushroom jerky and a milkshake all at once and deem it a "meal."

The 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which opened last Friday and continues through tomorrow, is more than just sheep herding and chick sliding.

There's also food. And lots of it. Take a look at some of the fan favorites in the photos below.

A look through the archives: 50 years ago today

Is there anything more Lancaster County then getting married at one of the many covered bridges that carry people over our streams and creeks?

What about having that wedding interrupted by a tractor passing through?

On the front page of the January 13, 1972, edition of the Lancaster New Era, that scene, exactly as stated, is shown in full on the front page.

