2,155 flags stood around a sign that that says "215,00+ WE Honor" on Oregon Pike just south of Creek Road in Manheim Township to commemorate the Americans who had died of COVID-19 as of Oct, 20, 2020. As of Jan. 11, 2022, more than 835,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, including close to 1,500 Lancaster County residents.
FILE - Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. The Chicago Bears decided to make sweeping changes and fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy on Monday, hoping new leadership in the front office and on the sideline will lift a struggling franchise.
Lebanon's Marquis Ferreira (23) knocks down a 3-point shot against Warwick during first-half action of an L-L League Section 2 boys basketball game at Lebanon High School in Lebanon on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Temperatures will rise back into the 40s today and tomorrow beofre more sub-freezing temps are expected later this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Here's a look at current temperatures across Pennsylvania. It's just 1°F in Thornhurst Township, just east of Wilkes Barre (that's the actual temp, not a wind chill!). Temps tonight range from the single digits near the Poconos to the upper teens in SW PA. Stay warm. #PAwxpic.twitter.com/AUVg4OnKOx
Lindsay Over, 15, daughter of Heidi and Brian Over of Lancaster, is a member of the Lancaster County Alpaca 4-H Club and works to comb Griffin 7, right, as Lazarus, 12, watches the action in the Equine Arena during the 106th PA Farm Show on Tuesday, Jan., 11, 2022. The alpacas are owned by Kevin and Sue Zurin of Mount Joy.
Coco, a 22-month-old Guernsey from Rutter's Dairy of York County, is pictured while she is groomed by Doug Boop, Millmont, center, as Kelly Johnson, an 11th generation farmer who holds onto Coco to keep her calm as she is trimmed during the 106th PA Farm Show on Tuesday, Jan., 11, 2022.
Beth Pickel of Mapleton Depot, Dalton Kmetz of Perry Opolis, and Mike Calhoun of North Cambria County, are pictured with Weeman, Foxtrot and Gerald, before the lambs go to the auction during the 106th PA Farm Show on Tuesday, Jan., 11, 2022.
Weston Elder, 3, son of Devin Elder of Lebanon, works the steering wheel of this RK tractor from Royla King Stores, Hanover. Weston was with his grandmother, Bobbi Jean Elder, Lebanon, for a day at the 106th PA Farm Show on Tuesday, Jan., 11, 2022.
Leo MacDonald, 4, son of Sarah Kauffman of Enola, gives his grandmother, Kim Kauffman of Enola, the thumbs up during a tractor ride in the Giant Exposition Hall during the 106th PA Farm Show on Tuesday, Jan., 11, 2022.
ICYMI: Former coach of Matt Nagy reflects on his firing from Chicago Bears
Matt Nagy, a Manheim Central High School grad, was named NFL Coach of the Year four years ago in his first season as head coach.
Monday, he was fired from the helm of the Chicago Bears (6-11) following a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
“It’s a tough gig, being a pro coach,’’ Mike Williams, who coached Nagy at Manheim Central and still speaks with him often, said Monday. “The media out there really destroyed him. With the media and fans against him at this point, it would have been tough to continue.’’