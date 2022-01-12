“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Warmer weather on tap today

Tuesday was the coldest winter day in Lancaster County so far, recording a temperature of 16 degrees at the Lancaster Airport.

Temperatures will rise back into the 40s today and tomorrow beofre more sub-freezing temps are expected later this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Here's a look at current temperatures across Pennsylvania. It's just 1°F in Thornhurst Township, just east of Wilkes Barre (that's the actual temp, not a wind chill!). Temps tonight range from the single digits near the Poconos to the upper teens in SW PA. Stay warm. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/AUVg4OnKOx — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 11, 2022

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 41 and a light wind. Thursday and Friday will be similar, with temps in the mid- to low-40s.

COVID-19 skyrockets death rate in Lancaster County

Deaths in Lancaster County residents jumped 19% in 2020, increasing another 9% higher in 2021, compared to 2019, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of about 6,070 county residents died in 2020, a significant increase from the average death rate in 2015-2019.

In 2021, of the more than 5,570 residents who died 700 died due to COVID-19, following a nationwide trend that has seen an increase in death rates due to the virus.

Lancaster city names interim fire chief

Lancaster city announced on Tuesday a new interim fire chief to lead the bureau after Scott Little announced his departure last month.

Todd Hutchinson, a Lancaster County native with 25 years of experience in county fire and emergency services, will lead the 76-member department.

Little's final day as chief will be Friday.

Close calls on the court

Lebanon boys basketball skimmed past McCaskey Tuesday night in a L-L League crossover, moving to 8-2 overall and remaining undefeated in the league.

"It was kind of a grind," Lebanon coach Tim Speraw said, "which is kind of what our games turn into a lot."

In girls basketball, Lebanon make a comeback to take the win from McCaskey, 58-53.

It was the second big comeback in a row for the Cedars, who rallied from a 14-point deficit just 24 hours prior.

3 pups with local ties heading to Puppy Bowl

Three puppies from a rescue organization that coordinates pet adoptions with Lancaster businesses will be in this year's 2022 Puppy Bowl.

The dogs, named Thelma, Patsy and Noir, will join 100 other puppies for the showcase event, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 13.

The Puppy Bowl is meant to showcase adoptable dogs and celebrate those who take care of them.

A look around the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Tuesday

ICYMI: Former coach of Matt Nagy reflects on his firing from Chicago Bears

Matt Nagy, a Manheim Central High School grad, was named NFL Coach of the Year four years ago in his first season as head coach.

Monday, he was fired from the helm of the Chicago Bears (6-11) following a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s a tough gig, being a pro coach,’’ Mike Williams, who coached Nagy at Manheim Central and still speaks with him often, said Monday. “The media out there really destroyed him. With the media and fans against him at this point, it would have been tough to continue.’’

