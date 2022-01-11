Early Edition winter logo

Extremely cold day ahead for Lancaster County

Today will be cold (and feel even colder) in Lancaster County. 

A high around 24 is expected, but wind gusts will make it feel like like it's near 2 degrees out, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

An average wind of 9 to 14 mph is expected, though some gusts could reach upward of 22mph, NWS said. 

Wednesday and Thursday will warm up, with temps predicted to be in the 40s, reaching a high around 44 on Thursday. 

Renaissance Faire joust with court after not getting pandemic relief money

Entertainment venues, movie theaters and promoters across Lancaster County were awarded a total of $44.5 million in grants last year, thanks to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program. 

REN FAIRE 15.jpg
Sir James and Sir Roland joust during opening weekend of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Notable awardees in the county include Sight & Sound Theatres ($10 million), American Music Theatre ($7 million) and Penn Cinema ($5.7 million). 

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire asked for $5.8 million in grant money and received zero. 

Last month, a lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. 

Shrub, tree found locally to be banned

A popular shrub and tree that can be seen throughout Lancaster County will be banned for sale and cultivation in Pennsylvania. 

Pollen in the air 11.jpg
A Bradford pear tree blooms in Mt. Joy on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Japanese barberry, a red-berried ornamental shrub, and Bradford pear trees, which erupts in white blossoms on city streets each spring, will no longer be sold or grown in the state. 

The decision was announced recently by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, which listed the two wild things to the state's noxious plant and weed list. 

Scoring 1,000

Columbia senior Kerry Glover joined the 1,000 point club during the Tide's 64-53 win over Susquehanna Township, Monday night. 

Kerry Glover 1K

Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover scored his 1,000th career point in the second quarter of Monday's 64-53 non-league win over Susquehanna Township. He's the 15th player in the program's 104-year history to hit 1K.

Glover earned his name on the 1,000-point banner in the first half, but ended the game with 15 points total. 

He's the 15th player in the program's 104-year history to hit that mark. 

106th PA Farm Show Square Dance Competition [photos]

The Pennsylvania Farm Show continued Monday in Harrisburg with the annual square dancing competition. 

Through the archives: Farm shows past

Here's a look at Intelligencer Journal coverage of the 56th Pennsylvania State Farm Show, published 50 years ago today. 

The newspaper reported that 135,000 people were estimated to be present on the Monday before. 

Farm Show coverage 1972

Three Lancaster County "sheepmen" brought back championship titles from the show. 

