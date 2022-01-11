Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover scored his 1,000th career point in the second quarter of Monday's 64-53 non-league win over Susquehanna Township. He's the 15th player in the program's 104-year history to hit 1K.
Hannah Emerick, 17, with Hicks from the Sticks in Myersville, waits to enter the large arena for the square dancing competition during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
Dan Alex, with Flirts and Skirts from Mechanicsburg, proudly displays just some of the badges he has accumulated from his square dancing competitions, during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
106th PA Farm Show Square Dance Competition [photos]
The Pennsylvania Farm Show continued Monday in Harrisburg with the annual square dancing competition.
1 of 15
Square Dance competition during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Square Dance competition during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Sara Hricko, with her daughter Lucy Hricko, 8 months, both from the Country Twirlers in Columbia County, during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Square dancing competition during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Spurs and Skirts dance team from Wilmington Pa., getting ready for the square dance competition during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Square dancing competition during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Square Dance competition during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Hannah Emerick, 17, with Hicks from the Sticks in Myersville, waits to enter the large arena for the square dancing competition during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Award ribbons for the square dancing competition during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Visitors take a look at the butter sculpture during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Visitors view a New Zealand White rabbit during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Dan Alex, with Flirts and Skirts from Mechanicsburg, proudly displays just some of the badges he has accumulated from his square dancing competitions, during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Kevin and Sue Zurin, with East Land Alpacas in Mt. Joy, unload their animals during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Lee Sweitzer, 17, of Cedar Hill Farm in Wellsville, sits in a wheel barrow as he watches his heifers during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Andi Swab, 9, of Carlisle, shows a steer in the Supreme Showmanship competetition, during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Monday Jan. 10, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Through the archives: Farm shows past
Here's a look at Intelligencer Journal coverage of the 56th Pennsylvania State Farm Show, published 50 years ago today.
The newspaper reported that 135,000 people were estimated to be present on the Monday before.
Three Lancaster County "sheepmen" brought back championship titles from the show.