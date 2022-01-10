Snow drifts cover a road in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
In this photo from January 1972, Pam Weik feeds computer tape through a portion of the first computer system used by Lancaster County government. Nicknamed "Archie," the NCR 500 computer was bought secondhand for about $65,000.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Gusty winds, cold temps for Lancaster County today
Today will be mostly sunny, but it won't be warm.
A high around 29 is expected today, but gusty winds will make temps feel colder, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Mon - Jan 10, 2022 @ 645 AM EDT: Windy and very cold today with early sunshine, then clouds and flurries over the Central and Lower Susq Valley. Bands of Lake Effect snow showers will bring a few to several inches of snow across the Northern and Western Mtns. #CTPWX#PAWXpic.twitter.com/aLtKDucqfy
Militia, 'patriots' met in Lancaster County 3 days before Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Members of self-described "patriot" and militia groups from across Pennsylvania and New Jersey met in Quarryville three days before the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
More than two dozen people attended the discussion, held in a meeting hall typically used for the local fire company's Christmas bazaar and the annual Solanco fall fair's baked goods contest.
The new details, learned through months of reporting, provide the clearest picture to date of the mysterious Jan. 3 gathering in southern Lancaster County, since the meeting was first disclosed in a federal criminal complaint related to January 6, 2021.
Crows have become a nuisance as thousands of the birds gather in the county to winter here.
But, according to many residents who live near the Lancaster city-Manheim Township line, so, too, have the "cannons" that are meant to scare away the crows.
“It is completely unacceptable to have to be disrupted in one’s own home all night long,” a local man wrote to Lancaster Watchdog, claiming he heard the banging every 3 to 10 minutes, beginning at about 4:30 p.m. and lasting until 7:30 a.m.
Lily Lehman (10) of Lancaster Catholic lays the ball towards the hoop at the end of regulation against Delone Catholic during West York Showcase action at West York High School in York on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Vivian Klemmer (22) of Lancaster Catholic passes the ball against tight defense by Delone Catholic's Maggie Hughes during West York Showcase action at West York High School in York on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Madelynn Card (1) of Lancaster Catholic looks for an open teammate against Giana Hoddinott (12) of Delone Catholic during West York Showcase action at West York High School in York on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
