“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, January 10, 2022. 

Gusty winds, cold temps for Lancaster County today

Today will be mostly sunny, but it won't be warm. 

A high around 29 is expected today, but gusty winds will make temps feel colder, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Some wind gusts could reach upward of 32 mph, NWS said, making temps feel like 18 degrees. 

Scroll to the bottom for photos from Lancaster County's first snowstorm of the year. 

Click here to read more about what's expected this week. 

Militia, 'patriots' met in Lancaster County 3 days before Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Members of self-described "patriot" and militia groups from across Pennsylvania and New Jersey met in Quarryville three days before the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Hoffman Building 2.jpg
Buy Now

The Hoffman Building at the Solanco Fairgrounds is pictured from the corner of Park Avenue and Rt. 272 on Wednesday, Dec., 8, 2021.

More than two dozen people attended the discussion, held in a meeting hall typically used for the local fire company's Christmas bazaar and the annual Solanco fall fair's baked goods contest. 

The new details, learned through months of reporting, provide the clearest picture to date of the mysterious Jan. 3 gathering in southern Lancaster County, since the meeting was first disclosed in a federal criminal complaint related to January 6, 2021. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Crow cannon causes consternation 

Crows have become a nuisance as thousands of the birds gather in the county to winter here. 

Crows
Buy Now

Crows stand on the roof of S&T bank 2055 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, foreground, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The crows in the background are on wires over Fruitville Pike.

But, according to many residents who live near the Lancaster city-Manheim Township line, so, too, have the "cannons" that are meant to scare away the crows. 

“It is completely unacceptable to have to be disrupted in one’s own home all night long,” a local man wrote to Lancaster Watchdog, claiming he heard the banging every 3 to 10 minutes, beginning at about 4:30 p.m. and lasting until 7:30 a.m.

Click here to read the full story. 

Hoops dispatch

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk takes a look at some notable performances from the weekend in college basketball, where dozens of L-L League alums are now playing. 

Click here to read more. 

In girls basketball: Jeff Reinhart breaks down what's on tap for this week and who to watch for the top-spot in the league sections. 

Click here to read more. 

Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - West York Showcase girls basketball [photos]

+22 
+22 
2022 Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic Girls Basketball
+22 
+22 
2022 Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic Girls Basketball
+22 
+22 
2022 Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic Girls Basketball
+22 
+22 
2022 Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic Girls Basketball
+22 
+22 
2022 Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic Girls Basketball

In boys basketball: John Walk notes the top scorers so far this season, notable moments and what's coming up. 

Click here to read more. 

Rob Zombie guitarist to perform at Phantom Power this May

Guitarist John 5, who has played with big name musicians like Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth and Marilyn Manson, will perform at Phantom Power this spring. 

Rock band the Haxans will open for him. 

The tour is for John 5's tenth solo album, titled 'Sinner," which was released in October 2021. 

Click here to read more. 

Lancaster That Was: A look through the archives

Take a look at some of the more noteworthy things from the past 100 years in this week's Lancaster That Was. 

Some mentions include Lancaster's fist computer, named "Archie," a tractor-trailer crash caused by bulls and prohibition (or the lack of) in Lancaster County. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Friday's snowstorm in photos

The first snow fall of 2022 in Lancaster County [photos]

Scenes from around Lancaster County after the first snow fall of 2022 on Friday morning.

1 of 41

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline: 

- Man enters business completely nude; man burns woman's picnic table: Lancaster County police log, Jan. 10, 2022

- 7-eleven slated open by June at long-vacant Manheim Township site near Park City

- 2022 PA Farm Show kicks off Saturday with fewer in attendance, little masking [photos, videos]

 