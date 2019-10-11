A pair of women were arrested after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force caught them with nearly $3,000 worth of meth on South Ridge Road in Reinholds on October 4.

Lisandra Hance-Ramirez, 48, and Alexia M. Perez, 30, both of Reading, were in a green Honda Civic when detectives pulled them over, following a surveillance investigation, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Detectives found about six ounces of methamphetamine in the car, with an estimated street value of about $3,000, the district attorney's office said.

Hance-Ramirez and Perez were trafficking the drugs from Reading to Lancaster County, according to the district attorney's office.

Both women are charged with felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacturer or deliver and conspiracy, according to online court dockets.

Bail was originally set at $500,000 a piece, but it was reduced to $100,000 on October 8, according to court dockets.

Both are still in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.

