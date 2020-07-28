Dorothy A. Lichty, 78, of Narvon, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Zerbe Retirement Community.
She was married 60 years this past November to Leon H. Lichty. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Mildred Ertz Sensenich.
Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of the Goodville Mennonite Church. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, needlework, reading and crocheting.
Surviving besides her husband are two daughters, Kimberly A. wife of Robert E. Horning of East Earl, and Karen L. Brower of Reinholds; a granddaughter, Jennifer L. wife of Andrew Prough of New Cumberland; and a sister, Marlene wife of William Oatman of Honey Brook. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Timothy Brower and a brother Robert F. Sensenich.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 31, at 11:00 A.M. at the Goodville Mennonite Church, 1556 Main St., East Earl, PA with Pastors Bruce Sauder and Kelly Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Following CDC Guidelines, social distancing will be practiced and masks should be worn. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Goodville Mennonite Church. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA