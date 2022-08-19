We felt we could not ignore your legitimate questions. We would kindly ask that you please try to represent who we are accurately in the following answers.
Just as a reminder, here is the vision statement of LifeGate: (This informs the answers we will give you.)
- Lift Up The Name of Jesus Through the Whole Gospel.
- Welcome the Ministry of the Holy Spirit through Intercession and worship.
- Stay engaged in the community.
- Speak into the moral issues facing the nation.
- Model PERSONAL LIFE TRANSFORMATION THROUGH DISCIPLESHIP.
- Expect Interventions in our city, region, nation.
1 - Did the church ask its congregants to provide security or support for Mastriano? If so, why?
We never endorse any political candidates or tell anyone what they are to do in regards to engaging in political support roles or activities. We simply tell people to get involved as God leads and vote for people who support Biblical values.
Question two: Why has the church and its members, in recent years, directed so much energy into bringing Christian ideas and leaders into the political realm?
We realize the primary reason America is in a crisis spiritually and culturally is because Christians were duped into stepping away from the public square of culture and engaging in their civic responsibility. Would to God, that 300 more churches in Lancaster County would “go into all the world” and stop hiding behind the fear of offending those who want the Church to remain silent and sidelined from their moral duty to speak the truth.
Question three: What do you view as the role of Christianity in government?
According to the U.S. Constitution “We the people” are the government. Therefore, each of us gets to represent our values to our nation along with every other U.S. citizen. We know that at the public square in America we will be sitting alongside of atheists, Muslims, Jews, Marxists, and so on. They all have a right to sit with us and debate the issues of the day. (This shatters the myth of Christian nationalism or dominionism) Jesus said to His disciples: “be salt and light” wherever you go. That is the banner that leads us as we get involved in civic responsibility in our region.
Blessings,
Don Lamb
Co-pastor LifeGate