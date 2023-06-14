Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of May 16:
Brenna Mariezcurrena and Xavier Mariezcurrena. They were married July 3, 2021.
Antoinette Marie Lewis and Gerald Clee Lewis III. They were married Oct. 31, 2008.
Mark R. Miller and Kristen R. Sauder-Miller. They were married June 24, 2007.
Analia Bonifacino and Sebastian Ledesma. They were married June 2, 2017.
Mark Micciche and Alana Margaret Micciche. They were married Nov. 25, 2011.
Faith Witmer and Jason Witmer. They were married Nov. 7, 2021.
Kelly E. Valenti and Paul N. Valenti. They were married June 4, 2011.
Mae Stine and Donald F. Stine Sr. They were married Feb. 18, 1961.
Anthony J. Schiavo Jr. and Christine M. Schiavo. They were married Nov. 11, 1999.
Trisha G. Walsh and Michael D. Walsh. They were married May 17, 2008.
Jennifer Weeber and William Weeber. They were married Sept. 29, 1984.
Gail L. Wise and Chester R. Stoltzfoos. They were married Feb. 14, 1996.
Joelle J. Thomas and Sean Thomas. They were married Sept. 26, 2003.
Lisa M. Urban and Harry K. Urban. They were married Sept. 12, 1998.
Amber Zimmerman and James Zimmerman. They were married Sept. 3, 2017.
Jude G. Decoteau and Meka L. Decoteau. They were married June 25, 2011.