Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Sept. 9:
Tracy Davenport and Richard Davenport. They were married June 27, 2015.
Diana L. Mozzano and Valentino O. Mozzano. They were married April 10, 2021.
Martin Wayne Sherrer and Toni Lynn Sherrer. They were married Aug. 15, 1994.
Robert Charles Witmer Jr. and Diane L. Witmer. They were married May 7, 1994.
Shameka S. Washington and Jeffrey W. Shackelford. They were married Aug. 17, 2013.
Rosa M. Berry and Jose M. Garcia. They were married Feb. 9, 2007.
Sarah Caitlin Cinotto and Stacey Thomas Cinotto. They were married June 29, 2017.
Kimberly A. McCartney and Shaun D. McCartney. They were married Oct. 25, 2012.
Jeffrey Homiak and Michelle Homiak. They were married Nov. 6, 2017.
Lindsey E. Feltenberger and Deion L. Feltenberger. They were married Oct. 28, 2017.
Alisha Engle and Kenneth Engle. They were married May 22, 2010.
James L. Snader and Amanda A. Snader. They were married Aug. 3, 2013.
Kelly Foreman and Barton Foreman. They were married Oct. 20, 2007.
Sunshine F. Aument and Michael J. Aument. They were married Dec. 12, 2015.
Willis L. Hess and Angela J. Hess. They were married Nov. 4, 2000.
Angela Regina Adams and Charles Earl Adams Jr. They were married Feb. 13, 1999.
Leon C. Beard and Janice Beard. They were married May 23, 2008.
Gina M. Martinez and Ronald H. Ile. They were married March 16, 2013.
Kassandra Rosado-Santiago and Jose A. Sanchez-Torres. They were married March 8, 2020.
Jessica C. Trimble and Johnathon M. Trimble. They were married Nov. 7, 2003.
Kristine Scheivert and Raymond Scheivert. They were married Aug. 7, 1998.
Stefan L. Potteiger and Carol D. Potteiger. They were married Aug. 26, 2017.
Jason Porcher and Wilnelia Porcher. They were married April 7, 2016.
Michael J. Runkle and Amanda N. Runkle. They were married Aug. 8, 2015.
Virginia Reimer and David Reimer Jr. They were married June 7, 1997.
Adrienne Davis and Tanya Ortega. They were married July 3, 2013.