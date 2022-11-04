Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Sept. 23:
Maryellen Devine and Rodney W. Zimmerman. They were married Nov. 15, 2008.
Charles Goodrich and Dianne Bates. They were married Oct. 8, 2014.
Emily Marie Zammit and Paul Joseph Zammit. They were married Oct. 11, 2018.
Matthew D. Gehman and Samantha R. Gehman. They were married Nov. 14, 2009.
Patrick Athony Hartl and Christina Hartl. They were married July 18, 2015.
Chad B. Diffenderfer and Jennifer Lachrishia May Diffenderfer. They were married March 22, 1997.
Amber Hartman and Daniel Hartman. They were married Oct. 28, 2006.
Aliexamarie Pena and Norman D. Perez. They were married Dec. 18, 2015.
Justina Wall and Anthony L. Jones. They were married July 25, 2020.
Joel Michael Burkholder and Kristin Elizabeth Carter. They were married Aug. 11, 2001.
Daliz L. Orama-Cordoba and Eric J. Cordoba Jimenez. They were married Aug. 10, 2017.
Arianna L. Camacho and Nathan J. Nieves. They were married Jan. 17, 2019.
Ivan Rivera and Amy Rivera. They were married Feb. 1, 2007.
Ian Rawhauser and Abby Rawhauser. They were married Sept. 6, 2015.
Edwin Nazario and Norma Susana Jouvin Arauz. They were married July 5, 2016.
Jamie M. Reichenbach and Richard D. Reichenbach. They were married April 30, 2005.
Dakota Reyes and Heather Reyes. They were married Aug. 16, 2018.
Shane Wilson and Megan Forbes. They were married Sept. 7, 2018.
Tensae F. Getz and Matthew L. Getz. They were married Aug. 7, 2010.