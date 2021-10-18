The Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Sept. 13:
Melissa Gayle Houston and Kevin David Houston. They were married Sept. 3, 2016
Gary S. Hunter and Debora DeJesus Hunter. They were married June 10, 2006.
Scott Ginter and Julie Ginter. They were married Jan. 15, 2000.
Jennifer K. Groff and Jason W. Groff. They were married Oct. 15, 2007.
Valerie J. Paige and Matthew J. Paige. They were married May 21, 2010.
Sherri Pickel and Darryl L. Eckert. They were married Dec. 17, 2019.
Dawn E. Beitzel and Gary L. Beitzel. They were married June 1, 1985.
Richard S. DiSebastian and Claire R. DiSebastian. They were married June 3, 1988.
Katharine O. Weiler and Jesse S. Weiler. They were married Oct. 31, 2008.
Misael Torres Colon and Leilany Torres. They were married Feb. 23, 2003.
Angela Filipishina and Aleksander P. Filipishin. They were married May 18, 2013.
Sadie Smith and Philip Smith. They were married Aug. 14, 1994.
Nathaniel Salome and Marianela Ortega-Andino. They were married in January 1998.
Maria Domitila Alfaro and Dursun Ali Cayan. They were married Sept. 24, 2005.
Sabrina Lyn Good and Victor James Boyd. They were married May 9, 2020
Brandi Styer and Sheldon Riehl. They were married July 16, 2003.
Joshua R. Hershey and Mckena Dunn. They were married Jan. 17, 2020.
Jonathan Picket Goss and Trang Hoang Goss. They were married Sept. 29, 2019.
Amy L. White and Dwayne L. White. They were married Nov. 26, 2011.
Nora Patricia Garcia and Gustavo Garcia. They were married Aug. 17, 1994.
Andrew Guthrie and Jennifer J. Guthrie. They were married Oct. 20, 1990.
Kelvin Gomez and Pierina Gomez. They were married Sept. 14, 2006.
Susan M. Stermer and Robert J. Stermer. They were married Sept. 25, 2010.
Julio Saul Enriquez-Garcia and Evila E. Rivas-Gonzalez. They were married May 17, 1996.
Elizabeth Colon-Ramirez and Juan Pablo Ramirez. They were married Aug. 23, 1993.
Rosaria Lopez and Victor Lopez Rosas. They were married Sept. 17, 2005.
Joseph F. Mitton and Juliet Finkey Mitton. They were married Jan. 8, 2005.
Barbara Mathews and Kurt Mathews. They were married June 20, 1992.
Daniel R. Grimley and Chad S. McMullen. They were married Sept. 13, 2015.
Evelyn S. Mautner and Christopher J. Mautner. They were married July 4, 1998.
Douglas Lewis and Ella Lewis. They were married July 12, 2011.
Pascal M. Ndolloh and Kira L. Trimby. They were married Sept. 9, 2018.
Russell D. Urban and Catherine Urban. They were married Oct. 8, 1990.
Nicolas W. Lanciano and Rebecca Sue T. Bennett. They were married June 10, 2007
Andrew J. Widmeyer and Jenny L. DeGeorge. They were married Aug. 24, 2013.
Christina Vidal Mane and Andreu Pinent Montseny. They were married May 28, 2015.
Amanda Colflesh and Hans Colflesh. They were married Aug. 12, 2011.