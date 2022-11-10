Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Oct. 7:
Karen W. Malleus and Guy Stephen Malleus. They were married Oct. 13, 1979.
Wendy Sue Dunn and Woodward Charles Blair. They were married May 26, 2007.
Bethany J. Knowles and Joshua T. Knowles. They were married May 5, 2017.
Brandon S. Lichty and Sharon Weidman. They were married April 17, 2015.
Dawn Marie Anderson and Peter Thor Anderson. They were married June 7, 2003.
Dellali Kwadwo Ayivie and Yasmeen Bailey Ayivie. They were married April 17, 2019.
James M. Shanley Sr. and Lenara Iliasova. They were married Nov. 13, 2016.
Nicole Elizabeth Mitchell and Matthew Ivey. They were married May 13, 2021.
Natasha M. Hoover and Matthew J. Hoover. They were married Dec. 15, 2018.
Alyssa Garcia and Brookelyn Frantz. They were married Jan. 16, 2021.
Nicole Lynn Winters and John T. Cray. They were married Aug. 31, 2013.
Tracy Carroll and Kristin Carroll. They were married Oct. 3, 1998.
Jose Velazquez and Jeanelle Velazquez. They were married July 7, 2018.
Khevin Thanh Tran and Duc Huu Vo. They were married July 14, 2015.
Emily Watkins Marzock and Kirk Richard Marzock. They were married Oct. 24, 2015.
Tracy Musser and Penny Musser. They were married Nov. 27, 2006.