The Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Oct. 4:
David Foster and Kristine Foster. They were married April 10, 1999.
Cynthia M. Stoner and Craig R. Sylves. They were married Sept. 23, 2017
Kelsei Smith (Kelsei Diaz) and Mijuel Diaz. They were married Nov. 3, 2018.
Jeffrey G. Erisman and Dawn A. Erisman. They were married June 25, 1988.
Kara Marie Edgell and Keith R. Edgell. They were married Oct. 14, 2017.
Emily Faith Myers and Joshua Michael Myers. They were married June 3, 2017.
Scott P. Moyer and Sara Moyer. They were married Oct. 1, 2020.
Arianny A. Mendez Rubio and Ariel M. Rivas Matos. They were married July 21, 2014.
Camille E. Martinez and Joseph A. Martinez Jr. They were married March 8, 2003.
Roxanne Klopp and Brandon Klopp. They were married Sept. 5, 2015.
Ashley Bannon and Adam Bannon. They were married Sept. 18, 2018.
Megan Kastanidis and Junior Benitez. They were married July 26, 2018.
Brian R. Garfield and Margaret K. Hackman. They were married Dec. 6, 2019.
Yvonne E. Roberts and Michael Roberts. They were married June 8, 2008.
Jason Kaylor and Kendall Nauman. They were married Feb. 14, 2013.
Carlos Ruben Ortiz-Rosario and Evelyn Velazquez-Cruz. They were married July 29, 2013.
Michael Donnell and Sherry Donnell. They were married May 5, 1989.
Ruth Hollinger and Michael Hollinger. They were married Nov. 13, 1976.
Bradley S. Bennett and Lucy M. Holloway-Bennett. They were married Dec. 3, 2011.
Kristin E. Reifsnyder and Keith E. Reifsnyder. They were married Oct. 26, 2013.
Julie Shea and Shaun Shea. They were married Sept. 3, 2011.