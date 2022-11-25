Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Oct. 28:
Megan C. Fulmer and Joseph J. Fulmer. They were married June 2, 2012.
Jeffrey L. Good and Amy Good. They were married Oct. 16, 2010.
Krysttinne N. Stern and Bryan Stern. They were married Sept. 3, 2015.
Jackie Smith and Michael B. Smith. They were married Aug. 1, 2014.
Anne Torres and Jonathan R. Torres. They were married June 12, 2019.
Michael C. Johns and Christina M. Stamos. They were married Sept. 24, 2016.
Alan Bainbridge and Amber Bainbridge. They were married July 5, 2019.
Rafaat R. Samaan and Maha Azer Andraous. They were married July 27, 1995.
Margaret Slothower and Michael Slothower. They were married May 13, 1995.
Allyson Snyder and Joseph Snyder. They were married June 8, 2002.