Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Oct. 21:
Amy L. Morris and Christopher W. Morris. They were married Oct. 25, 1997.
Krista Robinson and Corey Robinson. They were married June 25, 2016.
Alba Mason and Darren Mason. They were married November 2011.
Nhi V. Truong and Le Van Trieu. They were married Jan. 23, 2017.
Thao Nguyen and Phong Ngu. They were married March 26, 2002.
Douglas S. Johnson and Shannon N. Johnson. They were married April 27, 2022.
Frances Patterson and Robert Patterson. They were married May 8, 1971.
Jeffrey L. Preston and Quillerma E. Preston. They were married Jan. 22, 1986.
Regelio Perez-Juarez and Priscila Perez. They were married March 19, 2019.
Michelle Perez and Antonio D. Perez. They were married June 30, 2015.
Jennifer Marinari and Abraham Diaz Ruiz. They were married May 23, 2019.
Mitchell C. Rineer and Michelle D. Rineer. They were married Oct. 15, 1994.
Rafael D. Taveras and Aracelis M. Pimentel. They were married Oct. 16, 2015.
Richard Rodriguez and Aurora Campos. They were married Oct. 3, 1998.
Michael J. Livengood and Pamela J. Livengood. They were married June 13, 1998.
Samuel James Shoaff and Katherine Dominik Maldonado. They were married Jan. 15, 2021.
Julie A. Reed and Andrew J. Reed III. They were married Aug. 31, 2020.
Nicholas J. Schoenberger and Jennifer R. Schoenberger. They were married Aug. 22, 2009.
Dale Shepard and Sharon Shepard. They were married Feb. 14, 1996.
George R. Bord and Tracy L. Bord. They were married May 7, 1996.
Rebecca D. Bensinger and Justin L. Bensinger. They were married Aug. 8, 2014.
Faith A. Cross and David E. Cross. They were married Aug. 12, 2017.
Shawn Albert and Marilyn Albert. They were married Sept. 19, 2005.
Faith R. Diem and Barry D. Diem Jr. They were married June 22, 2000.
Timothy A. Seifarth and Katrina Seifarth. They were married Oct. 12, 2012.
Dale E. Summers and Kimberly S. Summers. They were married July 11, 2015.
Ashlee A. Patino and Deivis J. Ippolito-Patino. They were married July 16, 2011.
Deejay Hake and June Herr. They were married Aug. 26, 2020.