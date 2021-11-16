Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas granted the following divorces the week of Oct. 18:
Isreal M. Gerlach and Deborah A. Gerlach. they were married Sept. 27, 2009.
Diane Lynne Emlet and Brien K. Bachman. They were married Oct. 10, 1987.
Jo Beth Bernhart and William H. Bernhart. They were married Sept. 19, 1992.
Danielle Soto and Jesse Soto. They were married June 11, 2014.
Mary E. Poole and Luis A. Santiago. They were married May 29, 2016.
Angelica Santiago Rivera and Luis Guzman Vazquez. They were married March 14, 2013.
Meagin A. Krofcheck and Matthew J. Krofcheck. They were married May 13, 2013.
Kelly J. Janke and Bryant T. Janke. They were married Aug. 7, 2004.
Marlene Kiesel and Edward Kiesel. They were married Aug. 17, 1978.
Paul Berdiner and Casey Berdiner. They were married Oct. 6, 2007.
Troy D. Conver and Helene M. Lanute. They were married Feb. 16, 2019.
Elydia Amor and Samuel Torres. They were married April 5, 2016.
Tawana J. King and Han T. Simonis. They were married Feb. 2, 2002.
Jessica Swarr and Aaron Swarr. They were married Nov. 12, 2017.
Dorla Jean Hubbs and Robert C. Hubbs. They were married April 20, 1963.
Marisol Montanez and Pedro Julio Coplin-Berroa. They were married April 9, 1992.
Andrew F. Beard and Natalie T. Jones. They were married July 20, 2017.
Nancy L. Klopp and Dennis L. Klopp. They were married March 10, 2016.
Georgie Ann Lapp and Raymond G. Lapp Jr. They were married Sept. 4, 1998.
Wanda L. Hernandez and Felipe Hernandez II. They were married Oct. 2, 2010.